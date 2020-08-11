I will try and finish games for India like Virat Kohli: Smriti Mandhana

India batswoman Smriti Mandhana hopes to finish games for India like Virat Kohli does. She said that the consistency that the Indian men’s team skipper has managed to achieve is ‘unrealistic’ and inspirational.

However, Smriti Mandhana doesn’t wish to be compared to any player. Talking to Indian Express, the southpaw said that she is happy being herself and contributing to the women’s team.

“I am happy being Smriti Mandhana of women’s team but the kind of batting he does and the way he wins matches for India, It’s very inspirational. I would try and take the way he finishes the games. I would love doing that for India. It’s unrealistic to have the kind of consistency he has.”

First Indian 🇮🇳 woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA nations ✅

Fastest Indian 🇮🇳 woman to 2000 ODI runs ✅



📽️Let's celebrate our very own @mandhana_smriti's birthday revisiting her fine 9⃣0⃣-run knock during the #WWC17. 👏👏 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2020

Playing for India was my family’s dream: Smriti Mandhana

The 24-year-old Maharashtrian said that playing for India was her family's dream more than that of herself.

Smriti Mandhana had begun by copying the batting style of her brother Shravan Mandhana. The batswoman says that she chose cricket as a career only after scoring a century for Maharashtra when she was 15 or 16 years old.

“I used to copy him (Shravan Mandhana) and bat with him. That’s how it all began. I chose cricket as my career when I was 15 or 16 when I scored a century for Maharashtra. More than my dream it was my family’s dream that I play for India and they always supported me.”

Smriti Mandhana became the youngest woman to captain India in T20Is when she led the team against England in February 2019. Smriti Mandhana scored the fastest half-century for India in T20Is against New Zealand in February 2019.