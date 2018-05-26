Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    I would have loved to bowl a lot in the IPL, says India all-rounder Vijay Shankar

    Sportskeeda caught up with Vijay Shankar in an exclusive chat and discussed a host of issues. Here are the excerpts.

    Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Exclusive 26 May 2018, 09:48 IST
    420

    <p>

    Before the start of the 2018 IPL, Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was receiving criticism from all quarters after his maiden international innings against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final.

    But, he managed to put that behind him as he showed some glimpses of what he is capable of in the ongoing 2018 IPL season in which he scored 212 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 144 after starting the season on a slow note.

    He played a handful of crucial innings for his team towards the end of the league stage but unfortunately, they were not enough to help his side qualify for the playoffs.

    Sportskeeda caught up with Vijay in an exclusive chat and discussed a host of issues. Here are the excerpts.

    Were you happy with how things panned out in the 2018 IPL?

    The last two months were a bit mixed for me. When I started off, I didn't get enough time in the middle. It was very disappointing for me at that time. I see myself as someone who can win matches for the team. But, I couldn't do that this season. It is very important for a cricketer to come out from such hard times. Not performing well initially and to finish the tournament in the way I did, it was very satisfying and personally, this is a good thing for me.

    You were promoted up the order as the season progressed. Whose decision was that?

    It was the decision of the team management. I generally don't talk about all these things to anyone because my only motive is to create an impact irrespective of where I play. I don't think I can go and tell things to anyone.

    How was it to work with a legend like Ricky Ponting?

    It was a very good experience. He gave us full freedom to do whatever we wanted to. I completely enjoyed playing under him.

    <p>

    How was it to do well with the bat (unbeaten 54 in a losing cause and an unbeaten 36 in a winning cause) against your former team Chennai Super Kings?

    The 36 not out I scored was more important and satisfying than the 54 as it came in a winning cause. When I walked out to bat, we had lost all our frontline batsmen and it was left to me and Harshal Patel to take the team to a respectable position. They asked me to bat along for an extra couple of overs because it provided us with the cushion of having a batsman batting in the middle.

    We had the chance to maximise the score at that time. I was enjoying the role I was performing in the latter stages. I might have started on a cautious note but I was able to adapt to different situations. If you see, we lost wickets when I went to bat in the last three innings. I was just looking to stay at the crease, keep pushing myself till the last two overs and then take on the bowlers. In that way, it was very satisfying for me because I was able to do what my team wanted from me at that time.

    On not getting to bowl much...

    I would have loved to bowl a lot in the IPL. In the Nidahas Trophy that took place before the IPL, I got to bat just once while I bowled in every innings and I was very confident of doing well with the ball in the IPL. At the end of the day, it was very disappointing for me to go out there and not bowl. I am the kind of guy who likes to take the blame rather than putting it on others. Whenever I got an opportunity, I should have done better than what I managed to do. Maybe if I had bowled a little better when I got the chance, I would have bowled a few more overs.

    In a few days' time, you will be busy with your preparations for the tour of England for the first time. Any expectations ahead of the series?

    I don't have any expectations. But I am very excited to play in those conditions. I learnt a lot when I went to South Africa in the past. Playing in such conditions will be a great learning experience for me. Whoever I spoke to, they said that it is only about the weather, not about the nature of the wicket or anything else. The weather keeps changing and we have to adapt to different conditions and play accordingly. It will be a huge challenge and at the same time, it will be a big learning curve for me.

    IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils Indian Cricket Team Vijay Shankar
    Head coach Ricky Ponting lauds the young Indian talents...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 Indian stars who may rule world cricket 5...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 : 3 tactical mistakes made by Delhi Daredevils
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 things Delhi Daredevils should do to win...
    RELATED STORY
    Changes Delhi Daredevils should consider for their...
    RELATED STORY
    Gautam Gambhir dismisses talks of retirement
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: 3 Chennai players who performed...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Five players who are dark horses for Delhi...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Twitter erupts as Delhi Daredevils...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018