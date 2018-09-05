I would like to play Test cricket for India, says KPL star

Arjun Hoysala fought a valiant battle against the Bengaluru Blasters in the first semifinal of the Karnataka Premier League 2018 in Mysuru. However, his half-century went in vain as the Blasters ended up spinning their way into the final.

Hoysala has been an extremely important part of the Warriors' side this season and has contributed on numerous occasions with the bat at the top of the order by giving his side the perfect start.

The 28-year-old has been growing as a cricketer over the past few years and has developed as a great batsman. He made his first-class debut for Karnataka in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, however, he has not got many chances to prove himself yet.

With his performances in the KPL this season, we could be sure to see a lot more of him in the coming years.

He caught up with Sportskeeda ahead of their semifinal encounter with the Blasters.

Here are the excerpts from the interview

Q. How has the KPL as a whole helped players like you to develop?

KPL has an immense support to all youngsters while growing up who want to play for the national country. Since its being televised on national TV, a lot of people are watching and if you play here, you can get to play in the IPL and then go on to play for the country.

Q. What are your short term and long term goals?

I take it match by match. I look to give it 100% in every match I play and help my side go all the way. The long term goals is to play Test cricket for India.

Q. Who has been your inspiration growing up?

Mike Hussey is my biggest role model. I love his batting. I also look up to Virat Kohli and love the way he bats. If given a chance, I would love to copy his style and technique.

Q. What has been your most memorable moment in your career so far?

Making my debut against Maharashtra for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy has been the most memorable moment of my career so far.