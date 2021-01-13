Ian Healy feels Australia became desperate and petty on final day of the Sydney Test

Ian Healy has slammed Australia for their on-field behaviour on the final day of the Sydney Test. The former Aussie wicket-keeper believes the hosts overstepped the mark with their antics in their attempt to win the game.

Australia’s conduct attracted criticism in the aftermath of the Sydney Test. Tim Paine got fined for abusing while dissenting a DRS call. The Australian skipper later got into an ugly spat with Ravichandran Ashwin. Steve Smith’s decision to shadow bat on the pitch came into question as well, as many suggested the Australian was trying to tamper Rishabh Pant’s guard.

Addressing Australia's behaviour in the third Test, Ian Healy admitted the hosts went overboard in their effort to unsettle India on Day 5. He told SEN Radio.

"They overstepped the mark there. They became very desperate, they became very petty and Ashwin had an answer for the lot,” Healy said.

🙋🏏 Putting your hand up and owning it. 👏



"I'm certainly disappointed with myself after I heard that." @CricketAus captain Tim Paine says he needs to set a better example in his leadership through his use of language. https://t.co/Cg0DghioFx #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NosPZ5kWCd — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) January 11, 2021

On Tuesday, Tim Paine apologized for his on-field behaviour, admitting his verbal spat with Ashwin ended up with him looking like a fool. Australia coach Justin Langer also backed Paine on Wednesday, shrugging off the captain's poor performance in Sydney.

"It was absolutely ludicrous. We've laughed about how all he thinks about is batting. He was just standing there, thinking about batting. He is 100% innocent in this. Give me a break, I've never heard so much rubbish in my life"



- Justin Langer re: criticism of Steve Smith — Whateley (@WhateleySEN) January 13, 2021

The Australian camp have also come out in support of Steve Smith, as they explained he had no intention of malice while shadow batting on Day 5.

Ian Healy has his say on Australia’s bowling trio

Ian Healy backed the three Australian pacers to play in Brisbane

Ahead of the fourth Test in Brisbane, concerns have arisen about the fitness of Australia’s pacers. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ended up bowling 74 overs among them, as India made the hosts toil on Day 5.

Despite only three days separating the two Tests in Sydney and Melbourne, Ian Healy was against the idea of resting one of the pacers.

"The bowlers were fantastic, I wouldn't be splitting them up I'd be giving them a chance in three days to get that right and really enjoy Brisbane. "Don't split them up. I thought the bowling was fine,” Healy added.

With the series tied at 1-1, Australia need to beat India at the Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.