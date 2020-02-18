×
ICC 2020 Women's T20 World Cup: Full schedule, squads, groups, venues, live streaming, telecast details, when and where to watch

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 18 Feb 2020, 14:49 IST

ICC 2020 Women
ICC 2020 Women's T20 World Cup Trophy

The much-awaited ICC 2020 Women's T20 World Cup is all set to begin from February 21 in Australia. With 10 nations participating in the tournament, teams have been divided into two groups of five each. Top two teams from each group will contest in the semi-finals scheduled for March 5th at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.

In a first, ICC announced that technology will be used to monitor front-foot no-balls throughout the tournament. India will face tournament favourites and hosts Australia in the opener at the SCG. New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are the other three teams in Group A while England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, and Thailand women's teams form Group B.


Groups

Group A

Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Group B

England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, and Thailand.


Full Schedule, Venue (IST)

Feb 21

Australia vs India, Sydney Showground, 1:30 PM

Feb 22

West Indies vs Thailand, Perth (WACA), 11:30 AM

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Perth (WACA), 4:30 PM

Feb 23

England vs South Africa, Perth (WACA), 4:30 PM

Feb 24

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Perth (WACA), 11:3 PM

India vs Bangladesh, Perth (WACA), 4:30 PM

Feb 26

England vs Thailand, Canberra, 8:30 AM

West Indies vs Pakistan, Canberra, 1:30 PM

Feb 27

India vs New Zealand, Melbourne (Junction Oval), 8:30 AM

Australia vs Bangladesh, Canberra, 1:30 PM

Feb 28

South Africa vs Thailand, Canberra, 8:30 AM

England v Pakistan, Canberra, 1:30 PM

Feb 29

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (Junction Oval), 8:30 AM

India vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne (Junction Oval), 1:30 PM

Mar 1

South Africa vs Pakistan, Sydney (Showground), 8:30 AM

England vs West Indies, Sydney (Showground), 1:30 PM 

Mar 2

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (Junction Oval), 8:30 AM

Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne (Junction Oval), 1:30 PM

Mar 3

Pakistan vs Thailand, Sydney (Showground), 8:30 AM

West Indies vs South Africa, Sydney (Showground), 1:30 PM

Mar 5

Semi-final 1, Sydney (SCG), 8:30 AM

Mar 5

Semi-final 1, Sydney (SCG), 1:30 PM

March 8

Final, Melbourne (MCG), 1:30 PM

Squads

Australia

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh

Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Sanjida Islam, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni.

England

Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole.

India

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand

Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Rosemary Mair, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Katey Martin, Rachel Priest, Holly Huddleston, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Anna Peterson, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan

Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Anam Amin, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem, Aiman Anwer.

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (C), Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Umesha Thimashini, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardene, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Dilani Manodara, Hansima Karunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari.

Thailand

Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Naruemol Chaiwai, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Nattakan Chantam, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nattaya Boochatham, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Soraya Lateh, Suleeporn Laomi.

West Indies

Britney Cooper, Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Shakera Selman.


TV Listing

Star Sports Network, Doordarshan


Live Streaming

Hotstar, Jio TV

Published 18 Feb 2020, 14:49 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Ellyse Perry Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Teams & Squads
