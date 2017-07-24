ICC announce the Team of the Tournament, Mithali Raj named as the captain

After the conclusion of the Women's World Cup 2017, the ICC brought the best players together to model the strongest team.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj successfully led her team into the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017

What's the story?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Team of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 earlier today. This team includes players from four playing sides - India, England, Australia and South Africa and the Indian skipper Mithali Raj was named as the captain of the team.

A five member selection panel comprising of Geoff Allardice - the ICC General Manager, Cricket, and Chairman Event Technical Committee, Ian Bishop - West Indies fast bowler, Charlotte Edwards - former England captain, Snehal Pradhan - former Indian player and Lisa Sthalekar- former Australian all-rounder named the elite 12-member team post the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

England defeated India by nine runs and became the world champions for the fourth time. Mithali Raj and Co. gave a tough competition to the hosts in a nail biting final. Both India and England performed spectacularly throughout the tournament and reached the finals after defeating defending champions Australia and South Africa respectively.

India's inaugural match in the tournament was against England in which India won by 35 runs. Team India's performance was remarkably strong and they replicated it in the finals too. However, England were prepared to turn the tables in their favour this time and clinched onto the World Cup trophy after a tough fight.

The details

Apart from Mithali Raj, the Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur was included in the team owing to her outstanding performance in the entire tournament. Her unbeatable 171-run knock in the semi finals against tournament favourites - Australia, led India into the finals of the World Cup.

Indian all-rounder, Deepti Sharma was also included in the team alongside Raj and Kaur. Sharma scored 112 runs and took 12 wickets (second highest) in the tournament.

Tamsin Beaumont, the player of the tournament, was one of the four English cricketers included in this team. Left-arm spinner Alex Hartley and the English wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor swiftly made their way into the team of the tournament. The star of the final, Anya Shrubsole who's six wicket haul in the last battle won England its fourth World Cup, is the most celebrated name in the exemplary team named by the ICC.

There were a few representatives from the semi finalists -- Australia and South Africa -- as well. Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk are the players named from the South African side. Dane van Niekerk was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets.

On the other hand, Ellyse Perry was the only Australian player who was included in this team. She scored 404 runs and took nine wickets while playing for the tournament favorites.

The Team of the Tournament

Mithali Raj (c) (India), Tamsin Beaumont (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper) (England), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Deepti Sharma (India), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Anya Shrubsole (England), Alex Hartley (England), Natalie Sciver (12th) (England)

Author's take

ICC’s Team of the Tournament is the ideal amalgamation of the strongest players in the Women’s World Cup 2017. Naming Mithali Raj as the skipper of this team manifests the calibre of this Indian skipper and hails her valour which inspired a lot of young female cricketers across all boundaries.

Australian skipper, Meg Lanning, was also one of the in-form players. She was the leading run-scorer for her side despite being benched for three matches before the semi-final. Sadly, she could not make it to the Team of the Tournament but she could have been one of the key players in this team. Having said that, there is no denying that ICC's Team of the Tournament can dominate any game they are a part of.