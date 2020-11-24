ICC Awards of the Decade: All the nominees and categories you need to know

The decade is coming to a close, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (November 24) released the nominations for the silverware to be awarded to various cricketers for their performances over the decade and across formats.

While the ‘Fab 4’ – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson – have performed consistently in men’s cricket from 2011 till now, Ellyse Perry, Suzie Bates and Mithali Raj have headlined the women’s charts in the aforementioned period.

The decade also saw many green shoots emerging from the associate nations, with the likes of Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington from Scotland lighting up the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In the women’s game, the Thailand trio of Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnorin Tippoch and Nattakan Chantam have been rapidly climbing the rungs, with the latter having recently showcased her excellent fielding while playing for the Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

We now take a look at the various ICC awards for the decade, and the players that have been nominated for each category.

ICC Men’s Player of the Decade

Nominees: Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Steve Smith (Australia), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

ICC Women’s Player of the Decade

Nominees: Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England)

ICC Men’s Test Player of the Decade

Nominees: Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), James Anderson (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Decade

Nominees: Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Decade

Nominees: Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Jhulan Goswami (India)

ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Decade

Nominees: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Rohit Sharma (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle (West Indies)

ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Decade

Nominees: Meg Lanning (Australia), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Men’s Associate Player of the Decade

Nominees: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Callum Macleod (Scotland), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Richie Berrington (Scotland), Asad Vala (Papua New Guinea), Peter Borren (Netherlands)

ICC Women’s Associate Player of the Decade

Nominees: Nattakan Chantam (Thailand), Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand), Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand), Kathryn Bruce (Scotland), Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Sterre Kalis (Netherlands)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

Nominees: Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), MS Dhoni (India)