ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why teams have struggled in the middle overs

Quite a few times, we've seen extraordinary collapses even from the most accomplished teams this time.

As most teams have adopted a new approach of consolidating their innings and keeping wickets in hand to launch a final assault in the slog overs during this Champions Trophy, we have witnessed more and more teams losing their way during the middle overs.

South Africa lost their last 8 wickets for 51 runs against India, slipping from 140 for 2 to being bowled out for 191. Sri Lanka, while chasing South Africa’s total of 299, were similarly reduced from a comfortable position of 116 for 2 to all out for 203.

Pakistan, in their first match against India, were placed in a comfortable position at 114 for 2 and they were bowled out for a total of 164. England slumped from 128 for 2 to all out for 211 against Pakistan in the semi-final.

And Bangladesh were cruising in their semi-final match against India at 154 for 2 in the 28th over until they lost three crucial wickets which pegged them back to a modest total of 264.

The middle overs have thus become the most crucial time during this Champions Trophy tournament. But why are teams losing wickets in clusters and losing their way after good starts? Let us find out.

#1 Lack of composure when under pressure

An ICC Champions Trophy is a big event where the value of experience always makes the crucial difference in the end. Virat Kohli for example, has repeatedly mentioned that the team with the most amount of composure is likely to triumph in the big matches.

Truly, India have made the big difference because more often than not they have shown the necessary composure to tackle pressure with a clinical hunger and fortitude. The value of experience has mattered in those situations as India have a squad comprising players of whom many had won the 2013 edition of the tournament.

Teams with relatively inexperienced members have struggled to do well as they buckled under pressure. A classic case was Pakistan’s loss to India in their first match. Similarly, England after a good start lost their way in their semi-final against Pakistan. South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse from a comfortable situation in their last group match against India.

It was pressure of playing a big encounter and the lack of composure that made them lose their way in the middle overs.