ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why Bangladesh can beat India in the semi-finals

Bangladesh have the potential to spring a surprise and book a berth in the Final ahead of India.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 15:59 IST

The swashbuckler: Tamim Iqbal

The ICC Champions Trophy has been a spectacle with some sparkling encounters among the eight participating sides. Albeit, rain turned out to be a spoilsport in some of the games, there’s wasn’t any dearth of excitement surrounding the group games.

India and Bangladesh face off in the second semi-final in Birmingham and the game promises to be a thriller. While the odds are stacked against Bangladesh, India will start as favourites to win the game. Nonetheless, Bangladesh have the potential to spring in a surprise and book a berth in the Final on Sunday.

Extra cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why India can’t be complacent against Bangladesh

As we move along, we take you through the reasons why Bangladesh has every chance of causing an upset in the all-important clash.

#5 Tamim Iqbal’s form

Having experienced players in the armoury is always an added advantage while going into a high-voltage World tournament like the Champions Trophy. Bangladesh had one in the name of Tamim Iqbal, who has turned out to be an important batsman in the top order.

Apart from the duck against New Zealand, the left- handed opener has been in sublime form in the other games. Along with power-hitting prowess, he has displayed eagerness to shoulder a chunk of the responsibility by playing according to the situation.

During his knock of 95 against Australia, wickets fell around him, but Tamim held one end up and helped Bangladesh post a fighting total on the board. Bangladesh will want another matured knock from the Chittagong batsman in order to topple India.