ICC Champions Trophy: 5 survivors from 2006 who continue to play on

26 May 2017

The ICC Champions Trophy is just a few days away with the warm-up matches already begun. The prestigious tournament began way back in 1998 when it was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy.

The name was eventually changed to the Champions Trophy in 2002. Earlier, we witnessed the tournament take place every two years but since 2009, it has been taking place once in four years, just like the world cup. The next Champions Trophy is scheduled to place in 2021 in India.

Amongst the current squads taking part in the tournament, there are a lot of players who have an immense amount of experience having played in a number of Champions Trophies and World Cups.

In this article, we take a look at 5 such players who played in the 2006 Champions Trophy and will be playing this year as well.

#5 AB de Villiers

One of the most enigmatic, entertaining and destructive batsmen to have played the game, AB de Villiers will be leading South Africa’s charge in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

He is known for his ability to decimate the opposition bowlers and take the game away from the opposition in any given situation.

However, he began his career really slowly and was not the dangerous batsman he is today. He took part in this first Champions Trophy in 2006 and managed to score 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.66 with one half-century to his name.

What was surprising was that his strike rate was only 70, something which is a rare site when you look at his record over the past few years.

He will be playing 4th Champions Trophy for South Africa this year and will look to help South Africa lift their first ICC tournament since 1998.