ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 things India should be wary of against South Africa

India take on South Africa at The Oval in a virtual quarter-final and here is a little heads up for the Indian side.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 15:30 IST

The World's no.1 ranked ODI bowler is having a dream run for the Proteas

India and South Africa have a long lasting history in major ICC tournaments. In the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, the Proteas famously lost their way in a chase of 262 in Colombo after they were cruising at 192/1 at one stage. Herschelle Gibbs retired hurt after scoring 116 and suddenly South Africa didn't know how to carry on.

In the 2011 World Cup, which India won, they lost just one game - to South Africa when Robin Peterson deposited a lacklustre Ashish Nehra into the stands in the final over. In the 2015 World Cup, a Shikhar Dhawan hundred and an eye-catching throw by Mohit Sharma to run out De Villiers sealed the game for India.

Each time these two have clashed, a real contest ensues which makes their virtual quarter-final on Sunday in the 2017 Champions Trophy all the more anticipated. Both sides boast of imperiously talented cricketers and captains who are at the top of the World. Can India trump over a determined Proteas unit? Only time will tell.

However, here is a little heads up for India in terms of what to be wary of from South Africa.

#5 The new ball combo of Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell

Since the 2015 World Cup, no bowler has taken more wickets than Kagiso Rabada. The fiery pace bowler burst onto the International scene with a hat-trick and has since led the pace bowling unit across formats for the Proteas. In the absence of veterans Steyn, Philander et al, Rabada has shone like a bright white light.

Wayne Parnell, on the other hand, has struggled in the tournament with the new ball but he is so unpredictable that a sensational opening spell like the one against England at Lord's two weeks back might just be around the corner.

These two in tandem can take out the top order, especially if the ball moves around a touch. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have all had problems with the moving ball in the past and the Proteas new ball duo will be eager to exploit that.