ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Bangladesh vs India Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

India start favourites, but Bangladesh will surely not be pushovers.

Kohli and Mortaza will hope their boys are on top of their game on Thursday

Prior to the start of the 2017 Champions Trophy, not many would have predicted the semi-final line-up that we have in store on Thursday. India were favourites to progress this far in the eyes of many, but few predicted their semi-final opponents to come as far as they have.

After losing the first match of the competition to England, Bangladesh had the uphill task of beating both Australia and New Zealand to enter the final four stage. While the game against Australia did not get a result, the match against New Zealand saw a spirited group of men lift their game when it mattered the most.

Struggling at 33 for 4 and needing 267 for a win, the pair of Mahmadullah Riyad and Shakib-Al-Hasan put on 224 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure the 2015 World Cup quarterfinalists moved a step closer to the semifinals.

The dream became a reality the following day, when England defeated Australia, thereby ensuring it was The Tigers who joined the hosts of the competition in the next stage of the tournament.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli congratulates Yuvraj Singh on reaching 300 ODIs

India, on the other hand, will head into the contest on the back of a clinical win over South Africa on Sunday, where it was the bowlers who won the game, delivering on what was a pretty decent wicket for batting.

Not to forget the fielding, who many felt was the weakest element in India's win over Pakistan in their first Group match. But against South Africa, India’s fielding proved to be the difference as three run-outs at vital junctures pegged the South Africans back.

In the three 50-over matches that the teams have featured in major events, India has triumphed twice while Bangladesh has won once, way back in 2007. Can they pull off an upset on Thursday or will India prove to be good and march their way into a second consecutive final?

A close look at the teams’ performances with bat and ball reveals that India has a higher probability of winning the encounter. Here’s a deep dive of the numbers you need to know...

India Bangladesh Win Probability*

(Based on form and history) 67% Win Probability*

(Based on form and history) 33% When India Bats 1st When Bangladesh Bats 1st Win % batting first 64% Win % batting first 60% Win % batting first & scoring more than 300 50% Win % batting first & scoring more than 300 75% Team total batting first 286 Team total batting first 270 Top batsmen in 1st innings Virat Kohli

Inns-11, R-619, Avg-61.90, 100s-2, 50s-4

...

Rohit Sharma

Inns-10, R-593, Avg-65.88, 100s-2, 50s-3 Top batsmen in 1st innings Tamim Iqbal

Inns-17, R-1097, Avg-68.56, 100s-4, 50s-6

...

Mushfiqur Rahim

Inns-16, R-601, Avg-40.06, 100s-2, 50s-3 When India Bats 2nd When Bangladesh Bats 2nd Win % batting second 50% Win % batting second 62% Win % chasing more than 300 29% Win % chasing more than 300 43% Team total batting second 277 Team total batting second 275 Top batsmen in 2nd innings Virat Kohli

Inns-13, R-756, Avg-75.60, 100s-3, 50s-4

...

Rohit Sharma

Inns-11, R-499, Avg-45.36, 100s-1, 50s-3 Top batsmen in 2nd innings Soumya Sarkar

Inns-11, R-525, Avg-65.62, 100s-1, 50s-3

...

Tamim Iqbal

Inns-13, R-451, Avg-41.00, 100s-1, 50s-3 When India Bowls 1st When Bangladesh Bowls 1st Win % bowling first 50% Win % bowling first 62% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 300 67% Win % when restricting opposition to 300 or less 80% Opposition score batting first 253 Opposition score batting first 265 Top bowlers when team bowls first Jasprit Bumrah

Inns-10, W-21, RPO-4.45

...

Umesh Yadav

Inns-7, W-16, RPO-6.86 Top bowlers when team bowls first Mustafizur Rahman

Inns-10, W-24, RPO-4.89

...

Mashrafe Mortaza

Inns-14, W-21, RPO-5.34 When India Bowls 2nd When Bangladesh Bowls 2nd Win % fielding second 64% Win % fielding second 60% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 280 89% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 280 64% Opposition batting second 252 Opposition batting second 233 Top bowler when team bowls second Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Inns-10, W-14, RPO-4.81 Top bowler when team bowls second Mashrafe Mortaza

Inns-15, W-20, RPO-4.72

...

Mustafizur Rahman

Inns-10, W-20, RPO-4.59



Note:

*Win Probability is based on form and history

The data considers ODI performances since WC 2015

Stats provided by ZeLadder, the data platform for amateur and professional sports.

