ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs Pakistan, 5 things that went wrong for Eoin Morgan's side

A detailed analysis of the things which went terribly wrong for England in their eight-wicket loss to Pakistan.

England were completely outplayed on the night

Cardiff was the venue which produced the biggest upset of the Champions Trophy as Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets in the first semi-final. Pakistan asked England to bowl first and bundled them out for just 211. Hassan Ali and Junaid Khan were again the crusaders for Pakistan as they dismantled the power-packed batting line-up of the hosts.

In reply, Pakistan managed to chase that total down in just 37 overs as their openers, Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali, came to the party. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the five things which went wrong for England tonight:

#5 Bad shot selection from senior players

After England proved to be smart and lucky at the same time with two DRS calls in the first few overs, the openers settled down and kept the scoreboard ticking. Hales hit two boundaries and looked confident up front. But a rash shot against the debutant, Rumman Raees, resulted in his downfall. It was a wicket thrown away unnecessarily by England which was then repeated by Hales' teammates in the middle overs.

Eoin Morgan endured a tough start but survived 53 balls before throwing his wicket away to a wide delivery from Hassan Ali. Joe Root too fell to a short and wide delivery from Shadab Khan whereas Moeen Ali attempted a nothing shot against Junaid Khan off a short delivery.