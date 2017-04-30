ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final: 5 memorable moments from the India vs Pakistan match that don’t fade away

Pakistan completely destroyed arch-rivals India to be crowned champions.

Pakistan produced the performance of a lifetime to take home the trophy

What a way for Pakistan to finally get one over their fiercest rivals. After years of embarrassing defeats at the hands of the Men In Blue in ICC tournaments, Pakistan have got one back – and what a time to get it!

After being put in to bat first, Pakistan took the challenge head on and posted 338 runs on the board with Fakhar Zaman scoring a peach of a century. In response, India imploded as they were desecrated by Mohammed Amir’s fiery spell.

In the end, India lost by 180 runs and here are 5 memorable moments from the match:

#1 Fakhar Zaman's no-ball dismissal



#1 Fakhar Zaman’s no-ball dismissal

This probably was the greatest moment of this year’s Champions Trophy. Overstepping alone is a crime that bowlers should avoid. Overstepping in a final is a sin, but a forgivable one. However, overstepping in a final that resulted in a batsman not getting out despite being caught behind should be the 8th deadliest sin of mankind.

Had Fakhar Zaman been dismissed the very next ball, it would have been okay. Actually, if he had been sent to the pavilion even after making a 50, it could have been digestible. However, Zaman went on to score 111 more runs to finish with 114 from just 106 balls, setting the platform for Pakistan to win the final.