ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh: Tarot Predictions

From Virat Kohli to Umesh Yadav to Shakib. How will each one fare? Tarot has the predictions.

by Anant Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 11:43 IST

Rohit Sharma is expected to lead India’s charge with the bat

The second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy is all set for a classic showdown at Birmingham as the reigning champions, India takes on Bangladesh in this humongous encounter.

One of the most improved teams in the world cricket, Bangladesh have shown an immense amount of promise and grit to reach the semi-finals of the major ICC event. The young turks, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their last group stage match against New Zealand which enabled them to progress to the final four stage of the tournament.

The Indian team, on the other hand, is back to winning ways after a clinical performance in all the three departments against the mighty South African unit. With a spot in the finals of this prestigious tournament at stake and a chance to win the coveted trophy, there is plenty at stake for both the sides.

With the help of Tarot Cards, here are my predictions for this massive game:

#6 Rohit Sharma will continue his fine form with the bat

Rohit Sharma has been in tremendous form with the bat throughout the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy. The 30-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role at the top of the order in this epic encounter.

The Wheel of Fortune Card for the stylish batsman predicts that he will be a vital cog in the Indian batting unit for this clash. He will be riding his luck through the innings but will ensure that he forms a strong foundation in the early overs which will benefit the team for a late onslaught.

#5 Virat Kohli fails to fire

Virat Kohli is expected to falter in this epic clash

This is not a happy news for Virat Kohli fans all around the world as the skipper of the Indian team is expected to not trouble the scorers a lot in this much-awaited encounter. The Nine of Swords Card indicate that Kohli will be dismissed under 30 runs which will be a huge blow for the Indian team.

The 28-year-old is currently enduring a dream run on the international circuit and has taken his team through the finishing line on numerous occasions. His wicket in the early stage of the game will dent the batting unit and the middle order will be under a lot of pressure to bail the side out which will result in slow down the run rate of the team during the middle overs.