ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Tarot Predictions

What does the Tarot Cards say about the fortunes of India and Pakistan?

by Anant Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 12:05 IST

The Indian team looks set to defend their Champions Trophy title

It could not get any bigger for millions of fans all around the world as the final of the iconic ICC Champions Trophy is about to commence in just a couple of hours with the reigning champions, India taking on arch rivals Pakistan for the coveted trophy. After enduring contrasting starts to their campaign in the eighth edition of the tournament, both the teams have come back strongly in the last week to ensure a spot for them in the finals of the contest.

The Pakistan outfit will be riding high on confidence after a dominating performance against the tournament favourites and the home team, England in the semi-finals. The Men in Green will also be looking to make amends for their dismal performance against India in the league stage and come out as winners.

The Indian team, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their dominance in this prestigious competition. Team India has outclassed their opponent in three of their four games so far and recently pummelled the most improved team in the international circuit, Bangladesh in the semi-finals to book their place in the final.

With two fiercely contesting sides gunning for glory, here are six big predictions for today’s encounter with the help of Tarot Cards:

#6 Virat Kohli continues to impress

Virat Kohli will be the mainstay for the Indian team



The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is expected to lead from the front in this high-voltage clash. The Empress Reverse Card for the captain indicates that he will continue to impress one and all with the bat and carry on from where he left in the last match against Bangladesh.

The 28-year-old is currently in the midst of a dream run on the international circuit and is expected to play a pivotal role in the fortunes of the Indian team with the bat. Although the team is projected to falter in the middle overs, the stylish right-handed batsman will ensure India manage to come out unscathed from the jitters.