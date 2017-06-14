ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh, 5 players to watch out for

India take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 15:47 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim will be hoping to make up for his blunder in the World T20 game against India

India take on Bangladesh at Birmingham in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a fan-war in the offing. The two sides, despite a vast gap in the rankings, have always entertained fans.

The T20 World Cup clash between these sides turned out to be a humdinger which India eventually won. The contests between these two have become closer over the years with Bangladesh a vastly improved side in the recent past. They have reached the semi-finals of an ICC tournament for the first time in their history and boast of some experienced players in their line-up.

India, meanwhile, were at their best in a virtual knockout match against the Proteas to finish on top of their group. They will be more than happy to play Bangladesh in the semi-finals but need to avoid being complacent. Bangladesh are no pushovers as they proved in the match against the Kiwis.

Here are five players to watch out for from the match.



#5 Mushfiqur Rahim

Not loved by the Indian fans after his premature celebrations in the World T20 in 2016, Rahim is a mainstay in the Bangladesh middle-order. A short statured, dynamic batsman, Rahim can play the patience game or go the attacking route. He is equally adept against pace and spin, making him a real threat in the middle overs.

Rahim is also in good nick having smashed a vital half-century against England in the opening game. He was undone by pace against Australia and New Zealand but should fancy his chances against India. The wicket-keeper batsman also boasts a good record against India.

Record against India

Matches - 18, Runs - 517, HS - 117, Avg - 36.92