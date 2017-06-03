ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Potential terrorist threat ahead of match in Edgbaston

Sunday's encounter faces security concerns.

India take on Pakistan on Sunday, 4th of June

According to reports, the United Kingdom intelligence have been alerted about a possible terrorist attack in the India versus Pakistan cricket match. The BCCI officials have been notified about the cloud of terror that looms over the Champions Trophy encounter. However, UK intelligence have asked the BCCI to not get alarmed by the situation.

A source close to BCCI confirmed: “Several BCCI and PCB officials were told last night about a potential terrorist attack in Edgbaston. There is nothing to worry about but since the intelligence units don’t want to take any risk after the Manchester attack last month, they have told the officials from both teams to not talk to the media about it because it may create panic. They don’t want to take any risk, however.”

The group stage match, which is to be held at Edgbaston, will pit the traditional rivals against each other once again on Sunday. As if tensions on the field were not enough, there is now an off-field distraction to deal with.

Coming hot on the heels of the deadly terrorist attack during a concert in Manchester, neither teams nor the security staff are taking any chances. Security had already been beefed up for the Pakistan cricket team after the attack.

“It is very tragic what happened in Manchester. Our minds and hearts go out to the families of the victims,” said Talat Ali, team manager of Pakistan.

Through a statement by the ICC, they said it was overlooking the security plans for the Champions Trophy.

“We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the ICC statement said.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe,” the statement further added.

The Champions Trophy matches will be held in three cities in England and Wales – London, Birmingham and Cardiff – from 1st June to 18th June.

"It's not just a game of cricket, it's a lot more than that," said Asif Iqbal, former skipper of Pakistan, before the high voltage match. Let’s hope at the end of the day, it is the performances on the field that is being talked about after the match.

As of now, the match has not been cancelled. Watch this space for further developments.

