ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan, Six players who can win the game single-handedly

It promises to be a high voltage clash at Birmingham when India take on Pakistan.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 23:03 IST

Mohammad Amir bowled brilliantly the last time these two sides met

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is set to witness its biggest crowd when arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other in Birmingham on Sunday. Both teams come into the tournament with a completely contrasting build-up. While India are in their prime having beaten New Zealand and England in recent ODI series, Pakistan have dropped to no.8 in the ODI rankings.

Pakistan have a new skipper but are once again surrounded by fixing allegations, this time in the PSL. They have a strong pace bowling attack, their biggest positive going into the multi-nation event. They will also take some positives from the fact that they chased down a massive 341 against Bangladesh in the warm-up game.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India have an edge over Pakistan

India have a settled top order and some pretty steady bowlers. Like Pakistan, they boast of a settled pace bowling unit consisting of some good new ball bowlers and terrific death bowlers. All eyes will be on India's batting vs Pakistan's bowling as the teams clash in Birmingham.

Here we take a look at six players capable of winning the game for their team on their own.



#6 Mohammad Amir

The last time these two teams clashed on the international stage, Mohammad Amir ripped through India's top order with a brilliant spell of swing and seam bowling (World T20 2016). He couldn't quite win the game for Pakistan but the left-hand seamer impressed one and all with his spell that day.

The rain threat will be good news for Pakistan and Amir in particular who enjoys bowling in overcast conditions. India's top order batsmen aren't the best while dealing with swing and Amir might be just too good for them if conditions suit him. He is one bowler who can take the game away in a flash.