ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the match is washed out?

Will India win back-to-back titles later today?

Who will take home the crown?

As fans from both countries as well as around the world wait for the start of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan in the final of 2017 Champions Trophy, the fickleness of the English weather is a factor which can't be taken out of the equation.

The predicted weather for London during the duration of the match is sunny, but in case showers do come in at some point of the day and do not relent, forcing the game to be called off, then a reserve day has been allotted for the final.

So far, in this Champions Trophy, four games have been severely affected by the rain, three of which involved Australia, who bowed out of the competition in the Group Stages. Pakistan have also been involved in a rain-curtailed affair against South Africa, and won on a Duckworth-Lewis method, which ensured they stayed in contention for a place in the semifinals.

The allotment of a reserve day for the final is a stark contrast to what happened four years ago, when the final of the same event was affected by heavy rain in Edgbaston. England had won the toss and opted to field when the heavens opened and for a long while it seemed like the match would not happen and the Trophy, like was the case in 2002, would be shared.

However, after a delay of almost 5 hours, the game began with India batting, only for the rain to intervene again. Eventually, the game was cut short to 20 overs, played in 50 over rules and Men In Blue, owing to contributions from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, put up 129 runs on the board.

In reply, England began poorly, losing Alastair Cook early. MS Dhoni brought his spinners on and realised soon that the wicket was gripping which firmly put him on familiar territory.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara looked good to take their side home, but Ishant Sharma nabbed both in consecutive deliveries to help India claw back. Jadeja then turned the match totally in India’s favour and Ashwin ensured England did not get the runs they needed in the last over, to seal a thrilling 5-run win.

The game had to be played on that day to decide a confirmed winner since no reserve day was allotted for the final.

Prior to that win, India had jointly shared the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanks in 2002 edition. Pakistan have never won the competition in their cricketing history.