ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni's run out sends AB de Villiers back to the pavilion

South Africa are struggling against the Indian bowlers.

Another failure for the captain

The penultimate group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between India and South Africa is well underway at the Kennington Oval in London. After winning the toss, Virat Kohli put South Africa into bat. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock got the side off to a good but slow start in the first 15 overs.

However, the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got the openers out in quick succession. Quinton managed to score a half-century but was not too happy with the pace of the innings.

After scoring just four runs in two matches, AB de Villiers was looking to turn things around and get his side back into the game. He began his innings well and was looking set to score a big knock.

Bye, Bye AB de Villiers

Faf du Plessis and de Villiers were going after the Indian bowling and running extremely well between the wickets. However, in the 29th over of the innings, ABD had to take the long walk back to the pavilion thanks to a superb fielding effort by the Indian side and none other than MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

A good length ball to Faf who patted it to point. de Villiers wasn’t too sure of the single but decided to go for it after he saw his partner look up. Hardik saw the opportunity and threw the ball as quickly as he could to the keeper and Dhoni did the rest. ABD is known to be extremely quick between the wickets but he could not beat the Dhoni’s swiftness behind the stumps.

Another failure for the South African captain with his side facing a lot of pressure now.

In the very next over, it was a comedy of errors for South Africa as Faf and the new batsmen David Miller were involved in a horrible mix-up on the field thus leading to the dangerous Miller getting dismissed without troubling the scorers much.

A few overs later, Pandya got the wicket of du Plessis. South Africa’s chances to reach the 300 run mark has taken a big hit with JP Duminy and Chris Morris looking to revive the innings for them.

On the other hand, Ashwin who is playing his first match of the tournament is hitting the right line and spinning the ball well too. He is being well complemented by the other Indian bowlers as they look to rip through the rest of the batting order.