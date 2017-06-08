ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Who said What: World reacts to Sri Lanka's win over India

Sri Lanka defeated India by 7 wickets.

The Sri Lankan cricket team inflicted a huge upset against the in-form Indian side having won by 7 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Angelo Mathews played a captain’s knock as he took his side over the line against a strong Indian bowling line-up.

Chasing 322 to victory after Shikhar Dhawan’s magnificent century in the first innings, Sri Lanka played well right from the very beginning. Danushka Gunathalika and Kushal Mendis put on a huge partnership of 159 runs for the 3rd wicket and took the game away from India in the first half of the second innings itself.

Two separate instances of brilliance on the field got India back into the game but the Men in Blue were unable to capitalise on the opportunities as the Sri Lankan batsmen ran away with the game.

Kusal Mendis on his man of the match performance

Very good wicket. India had a good start, with Dhawan making a hundred. But for us, Danushka supported me very well. It was my first game against India and I'm happy to have contributed. Very bad [about causing Danushka's run out] but after Angelo and Kusal batted, I was very happy

Virat Kohli

There's always hindsight. I thought we bowled decently. But when you don't execute properly, there is always food for thought. Here you have to give credit to the other team. In a tournament like this especially.

Angelo Mathews

I tried to hit as many balls in the nets as possible, it makes you feel good and that helped me come back from injury. Wasn't easy for Gunathilaka to walk into the side and bat like how he did. Kusal is a great player, and Kusal Perera also batted really well. Those partnerships were crucial. It's a must-win game for all of us in the group. Not many people expected us to win and that took a lot of pressure off us. [Turning point?] I thought the second-wicket partnership. They set us the platform

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the match:

India in the field have been Tactically very very Poor ....... Far too predictable ..... #CT17 #INDvSL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 8, 2017

What a Chase... what a win ... @OfficialSLC #CT17 Well done fellows !!! Incredible stuff... against all odds showed a lot of character!!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 8, 2017

Well done boys! Showed the brand of cricket we have to play to win this tournament... really proud celebrate the win and onwards we go. — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 8, 2017

well played Sri Lanka nobody gave them a chance.#INDvSL group wide open #CT17 who shall it be.. India South Africa Pakistan Sri Lanka — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 8, 2017

A win of historic significance for the young #SL side,could not have found a better way to come back in to #CT17 #INDvsSL #StarSports — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 8, 2017

And this is the reason Angelo Mathews is essential to anything Sri Lanka does. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 8, 2017