ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Kusal Perera to undergo radiographic testing ahead of Pakistan game

Kusal Perera scored 47 before he was forced to retire hurt against India

What’s the story?

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera, who was forced to retire hurt during the game against India due to a hamstring injury, is set to undergo a radiographic testing later today to determine the extent of the injury.

Meanwhile, the Lankan team management is anxiously awaiting the results to know more on his availability for their crucial clash against Pakistan on June 12.

In case you didn’t know...

Sri Lanka beat India by seven wickets in a must-win Group B match at the Oval and opened up the group. Chasing 322 to win, Sri Lanka were off to a great start, thanks to fifties from Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis.

After their 159-run partnership for the second wicket was broken, left-hander Kusal Perera walked out to bat ahead of Dinesh Chandimal to everyone’s surprise.

Perera didn’t let down his skipper as he made a crucial 44-ball 47 before he was forced to retire as he was struggling to run and it could have cost the team in the death overs. Eventually, he was carried to the dressing room by the physio and that meant Asela Gunaratne joined his skipper in the middle and took his team home.

Details

If Perera fails to get ready in time for Sri Lanka’s next match, the team management is likely to rope in all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva as they have already drafted him in the squad as a backup player.

Alongside de Silva, Sri Lanka had Danushka Gunathilaka and Dilruwan Perera as standby players alongside the 15-member squad. Opener Gunathilaka came into the squad ahead of the India game as a replacement for Chamara Kapugedera, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

What’s next?

Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in their third league game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 12. It is a must-win game for both the teams as all the four teams in Group B have a realistic chance of making it to the semis.

If the Lankans beat Pakistan, they will go through to the semis and if the match ends in a washout, they will hope that the match between India and South Africa produces a result so that they can make it to the next round.

Author’s Take

Kusal Perera proved his worth in the game against India and his absence will be a huge jolt for Angelo Mathews and co. At the same time, Dhananjeya de Silva is also a reliable batsman and won’t be a bad choice to come into the playing XI for a big game.