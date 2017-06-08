Write an Article

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Qualification scenario for each team

Seven out of the eight teams are in with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals

by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian @MadridistaSays
Analysis 08 Jun 2017, 23:40 IST

The 2017 Champions Trophy has entered its crucial phase as seven out of the eight teams are in with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. Let us take a look at how the things stand after the second round of matches and what the teams need to do to qualify for the semis. 

Group A

2017 Cricket ICC Champions Trophy England v New Zealand Jun 6th : News Photo
England became the first team to qualify for the semis

Group A featuring England, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh is set for a thrilling finish as few matches in the group ended in a washout and that keeps the group wide open. Hosts England, who won their first two matches, become the first team to qualify for the semis and the other three teams are set to battle it out for the remaining spot in the final round of matches.

Let us take a look at the Group A points table after the first two rounds and their final round schedule: 

Group A Points Table after the first two rounds

TeamPlayedWonLost No Result/TieNRR
England (Q)2200+1.069
Australia20020
Bangladesh2011-0.407
New Zealand2011-1.740

Group A final round schedule

DateMatchVenueTime
June 9Bangladesh vs New ZealandCardiff10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST
June 10England vs AustraliaEdgbaston10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST

Group B

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy : News Photo
India’s loss to Sri Lanka opened up Group B

After the last two matches that saw Pakistan and Sri Lanka beating South Africa and India respectively, Group B has become wide open. In simple words, both the remaining matches in this group are virtual knockouts and there are chances that either the tournament favourites India or the World no. 1 side South Africa could not make it to the semis.

Extra cover: Who said What- World reacts to Sri Lanka's win over India

Let us take a look at the Group B points table after the first two rounds and their final round schedule: 

Group B Points Table after the first two rounds

TeamPlayedWonLost No Result/TieNRR
India2110+1.272
South Africa2110+1.000
Sri Lanka2110-0.879
Pakistan2110-1.544

Group B final round schedule

DateMatchVenueTime
June 11India vs South AfricaThe Oval10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST
June 12Sri Lanka vs PakistanCardiff10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST

Note:

If the points are equal, the team with more wins will go through.

If they are still equal, equation goes down to NRR comparison.

If still equal, the team with higher seeding goes through

England

As mentioned above, England have already qualified for the semis.

Page 1 of 8 Next
Fetching more content...