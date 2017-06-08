ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Qualification scenario for each team

Seven out of the eight teams are in with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals

The 2017 Champions Trophy has entered its crucial phase as seven out of the eight teams are in with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. Let us take a look at how the things stand after the second round of matches and what the teams need to do to qualify for the semis.

Group A

England became the first team to qualify for the semis

Group A featuring England, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh is set for a thrilling finish as few matches in the group ended in a washout and that keeps the group wide open. Hosts England, who won their first two matches, become the first team to qualify for the semis and the other three teams are set to battle it out for the remaining spot in the final round of matches.

Let us take a look at the Group A points table after the first two rounds and their final round schedule:

Group A Points Table after the first two rounds Team Played Won Lost No Result/Tie NRR England (Q) 2 2 0 0 +1.069 Australia 2 0 0 2 0 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 -0.407 New Zealand 2 0 1 1 -1.740

Group A final round schedule Date Match Venue Time June 9 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cardiff 10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST June 10 England vs Australia Edgbaston 10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST

Group B

India’s loss to Sri Lanka opened up Group B

After the last two matches that saw Pakistan and Sri Lanka beating South Africa and India respectively, Group B has become wide open. In simple words, both the remaining matches in this group are virtual knockouts and there are chances that either the tournament favourites India or the World no. 1 side South Africa could not make it to the semis.

Extra cover: Who said What- World reacts to Sri Lanka's win over India

Let us take a look at the Group B points table after the first two rounds and their final round schedule:

Group B Points Table after the first two rounds Team Played Won Lost No Result/Tie NRR India 2 1 1 0 +1.272 South Africa 2 1 1 0 +1.000 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 -0.879 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 -1.544

Group B final round schedule Date Match Venue Time June 11 India vs South Africa The Oval 10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST June 12 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cardiff 10:30 AM local / 3 PM IST

Note:

If the points are equal, the team with more wins will go through.

If they are still equal, equation goes down to NRR comparison.

If still equal, the team with higher seeding goes through

England

As mentioned above, England have already qualified for the semis.