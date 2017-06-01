ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Michael Clarke backs Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in the Indian playing team

The former skipper has expressed hope that the veterans will add quality to the Indian team.

Clarke backs the veterans to fire again

What's the story?

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke spoke about his preferred players in the Indian cricket team as the Virat Kohli-led outfit is gearing up for its first match in Champions Trophy this Sunday.

He picked Yuvraj Singh over Ajinkya Rahane. Also, he has spoken in favour of MS Dhoni.

In his opinion, these two players will bring the experience required for the defending champions to move ahead in the tournament.

Speaking at the Aaj Tak Salaam Cricket, Clarke mentioned that a perfect blend of youth and experience in the team is must for the Indian team to finish on the winning side.

In case you didn't know...

Clarke expressed his choice after former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin commented that MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are not the same finishers as they were a few years ago.

Yuvraj had not taken part in the practice matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh and there are speculations over his participation in India's first match against Pakistan.

Dhoni has been in some iffy form as he did not have an entirely fruitful IPL, but then Kohli has already spoken about the importance of the former skipper in the team.

The heart of the matter

Stressing upon the required experience in the team, Clarke suggested that the two players essentially need to stand up for their team.

Speaking about Dhoni, he mentioned that the former Indian skipper should be a part of the team. Owing to his outstanding performance in Indian Premier League, it is obvious that he is still capable of winning matches for the team.

Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan captain also backed Clarke's comments upon this issue.

He added that Dhoni was a huge support to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the Indian Cricket Team and Rising Pune Supergiants respectively and brings a lot to his team with his wicketkeeping.

What's next?

The Indian cricket team will face Pakistan on Sunday, 4th of June in Birmingham as these two arch rivals commence their journey in Champions Trophy, 2017. Team India bears a good mixture of experienced and young players. As asserted by Clarke, this is one of the strongest assets of the team.

Author's take

Team India's upcoming match against Pakistan holds a crucial value for the spectators as fans all across the cricket world enjoy this rivalry. it will be an interesting context to see if the veterans made a safe bet.

The fact that MS Dhoni is no longer captain of the team should ideally make him an asset to the Indian team and a fit and hungry Dhoni can be the defining factor in the team.

As far as Yuvraj is concerned, his fitness has been a bit of a concern, but then on the big day, the big player is needed and Yuvraj's numbers in the crunch moments tilts the scales in his favour.

