ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Who said What: World reacts to Bangladesh's stunning victory over New Zealand

Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets.

The Bangladesh cricket team snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and pulled off a stunning victory against New Zealand in their final group stage encounter being held at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

It was an unforgettable day for the Blackcaps as they looked on course to cross the 300 run mark while batting. Unfortunately, they crumbled towards the end of the innings and managed only 265 in their 50 overs.

However, the New Zealand pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult began the innings with aplomb and ripped through the top order of The Tigers. At 33-4, no one would have given them any sort of chance but Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah had other ideas in mind.

They defied all the odds and put on a 225 run partnership for the 5th wicket with both the batsmen scoring magnificent centuries. In the end, Bangladesh won the match comfortably by 5 wickets and with 19 balls to spare.

They will now await the result of the Australia-England encounter to see whether they qualify for the semifinals. If England win, they go through but if the Kangaroos win, they will have to go back home.

Mahmudullah on scoring a magnificent century

I think the best part was we did not talk too much. We were just batting and just wanted to be positive. Early on it was swinging. Once it stopped swinging, it was easier to bat on. I think Tamim batted superbly in his tournament. Losing him early on was a bit of a shock. Shakib and me just wanted to hit the gaps and put the bad balls away.

Shakib al Hasan on receiving the man of the match

As Mahmudullah said we did not talk. We did not want to chase that down. We just wanted to bat 40 overs and see where we were. Winning a match in a ICC tournament in a big thing. From here on, we can only go forward.

Kane Williamson

To be fair, we thought we had a scrappy total. The boys were outstanding with the new ball, but saying that it was a long way away from a perfect performance. The partnership under Shakib and Mahmudullah under pressure was outstanding. 285-290 would have been a par total. Bangladesh now have a chance to make the semi-final.

Mashrafe Mortaza

It is a great feeling. Both times I have been here. I still remember 2005 against Australia and now against New Zealand. Overall, we are very much satisfied. First match we were not up to the mark with the ball. Today, the bowlers hit the right areas. Mosaddek's three wickets was crucial. Neesham and Corey got out to him in New Zealand. Once the left-hander came, I went to the offspinner. The way Shakib and Mahmudullah batted was out of the world for me. We had the confidence once we beat New Zealand in Ireland. We are feeling great right now.

Congrats @BCBtigers great performance. Forget the rain that's 3 upsets in a row. This @ICC Champions Trophy is anybodies right now — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) June 9, 2017

Fantastic performance by Mamadullah & Shaqui al Hassan unbelievable @vCricketBD brilliant. — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 9, 2017

Cant remember seeing a better ODI partnership than this one .... Must Win game,33 for 4,ball was swinging ... #CT17 #BestEver — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2017

Brillant chase Bangladesh, stunning comeback & partnership between Shakib and Mahmudullah! The #CT17 is truly alive. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 9, 2017

There was a time when teams used to go to Bangladesh and wish the home team batted first so the game got over early. What a transformation! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2017

The Champions Trophy was asleep three days ago. It has woken up to a lovely morning. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2017

Outstanding effort by @BCBtigers. Well batted @Sah75official and Mahmudullah. Brilliant fight and spirit — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 9, 2017

What a partnership for Bangladesh in the cricket today! — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) June 9, 2017