ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

Will India win their second consecutive Champions Trophy on Sunday?

India put in a dominant performance in their Group game against Pakistan

After 17 days of action, we are down to the final two in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. India and Pakistan will contest the final of the tournament at what is expected to a full house a The Oval on Sunday.

Both teams have come into the event, on the back of some interesting results in the Group stage. India trounced their arch-rivals by 124 runs in the opening game at Birmingham and then lost to Sri Lanka in their very next match.

A clinical performance against South Africa in their final Group match meant a semifinal against Bangladesh was setup. The Asian neighbours were swept away in a commanding batting performance and it meant that the Men In Blue reached their second consecutive Champions Trophy final.

On the other hand, after losing to India in their opening Group match, Pakistan steadily gathered momentum to make their way into the final. A rain-affected win against South Africa got them off the mark in the competition and then a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the final, meant a semifinal against England was setup.

The hosts went into the contest as the favourites, but the Men In Green once again showed why they were considered such an unpredictable outfit, putting forth a superb all-round performance to march their way into the final.

The question ahead of the game is which Pakistan would turn up: Will it be the side that dismantled England or the side that so terribly lost against India in their opening match?