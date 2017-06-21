ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Prize money for all teams revealed

Turning millionaires overnight, but deservedly.

by Umaima Saeed News 21 Jun 2017, 15:20 IST

The most underrated team of the tournament emerged on top, and that is where the beauty of Pakistan cricket lies

What’s the story?

It has been revealed that the recently concluded Champions Trophy, organised by the International Cricket Council, will award a prize money of $2.2 million (14 crores) to the 2017 champions Pakistan. Those who finished in top 4 - England and Bangladesh, will be awarded $0.45 million (Rs. 3 crore each), while runners-up India are to receive $1.1 million (Rs. 7 crore)

“The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June carries a total prize money of $4.5 million with the winner of the eight-team tournament taking home a cheque of $2.2 million,” the ICC announced.

In case you didn’t know...

This was Pakistan’s maiden Champions Trophy silverware, and they now have all the three ICC trophies; the ODI World Cup from 1992, T20 World Cup from 2009 and now the Champions Trophy in 2017. They sought perfect revenge for their defeat to India by 124 runs in the tournament’s opening game, when they thrashed the arch-rivals by 180 runs in the final.

The heart of the matter

Australia, whose campaign in the tournament was interrupted by rain in two of their three matches which were washed out, will receive Rs 58 lakh along with South Africa, as the Proteas too finished third in the group stages. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, after finishing 4th in the points table, will take home Rs 39 lakh each.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a prize money of a whooping ten million rupees for each player of the winning squad. The PCB also announced it will give each player a cash bonus of one million rupees. Famous Pakistan builder Riaz Malik has also promised one million rupees each besides giving them plots of land.

What’s next?

With such a historic and fairytale like win for Pakistan, which wasn’t envisaged by many, the players will be eager to resume cricketing ties on their home ground after nearly 10 years. This win will also be a huge boost for the 1992 World Cup winners when they travel to England again in 2019 for the ODI World Cup.

Author’s take

From the redemption of Mohammed Amir, to the fairytale of Hassan Ali and Fakhar Zaman, and the excellent captaincy by Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan cricket proved once again why you can simply never rule them out.

After barely having made it to the 8 teams for the Champions Trophy, and getting thrashed in their very first game by 124 runs, not many would have imagined Pakistan as the eventual winners. For all that they gave back to their fans and country, the prize money is something they deserve.