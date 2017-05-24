ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin ready to unleash new variations

Indian off-spinner wins CEAT International Cricketer of the Year award.

by Ram Kumar News 24 May 2017, 20:00 IST

Ashwin’s experience will be crucial in India’s Champions Trophy campaign

What’s the story?

Ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is ready to bring in some new variations in his bowling. The 30-year old is eyeing the upcoming warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh for practicing a few different tricks.

At the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating International Awards, Ashwin revealed, “I might be able to throw something new in this tournament (Champions Trophy). Hopefully, I am equipped enough to do so. The two warm-up games will give me an indication on how well I go in the tournament.

“It depends on how well my variations will come to fore, so just hoping that these practice matches can be put to good use and I bring something in new to the table and give something new to the team. I feel you have to be prepaid for any challenge thrown at you and I generally expect placid wickets and that's the way I prepare for limited overs format.

“As far pressure is concerned, it is about handling one game at a time. As you build up to every game, you start becoming a favourite.”

The Background

Ashwin has been selected as the International Cricketer of the Year at CEAT Cricket Rating Awards for 2017. He received the prestigious award from legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar and Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka at a function held at the Cricket Club of India.

The heart of the matter

During the 2016/17 home season, Ashwin was instrumental in India’s rise to the top of the Test rankings. From 13 Tests, he picked up 82 wickets at an average of 25.28 and strike-rate of 54 including 7 five-wicket hauls. Upon playing through sports hernia during the series against Australia, he missed the recently completed Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Last week, he resumed training and returned to the nets.

At the award function, Ashwin divulged that his maiden cricketer autograph came from Sunil Gavaskar at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder also utilised the platform to lavish praise on 17-year old off-spinner Washington Sundar who managed to sparkle for Rising Pune Supergiant.

What’s next?

India have two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh at The Oval on 28th and 30th respectively. They begin their Champions Trophy campaign with an eagerly awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4th.

Author’s Take

Aside from possessing the traditional off-break as well as top-spinner, Ashwin has also often unleashed the carrom-ball which turns away from the right-hander. It will be interesting to see how his new variation shapes up.