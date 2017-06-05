ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma would have survived if the new rules were in place

Rohit Sharma was dismissed in an unlucky fashion just nine runs short of a well-deserved century.

Rohit Sharma was run out by Sarfaraz Ahmed

After scoring a steady 119-ball 91 in India’s 2017 ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in an unlucky fashion just nine runs short of a well-deserved century.

In the 37th over of the Indian innings, Virat Kohli hit a delivery from Shadab Khan straight to the point fielder Babar Azam and set off for a quick single. His partner, Rohit obliged and took off immediately to complete the run. Rohit, who was running towards the striker’s end, knew that he had to put in a dive to make it to the crease.

The Mumbaikar dived full stretch and made sure that his bat crossed the line but unfortunately for him, the bat bounced off the ground while diving and was in the air when wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed whipped the bails off. When the decision was referred to the third umpire, the bat wasn’t grounded and Rohit was adjudged out.

According to Law 29 (a) of the MCC Laws of cricket, “A batsman shall be considered to be out of his ground unless his bat or some part of his person is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.”

However, Rohit would have survived if the new laws of cricket, that are set to be implemented from October 1, 2017, were in place for the ongoing tournament. According to the proposed rules, a batsman would be declared not out if the bat crosses the popping crease but has bounced in the air.

"The ‘bouncing bat’ run out is when a batsman makes his ground and, while still running, loses contact with the ground beyond the popping crease. It could be his bat or any part of the body that loses contact. If a running or diving batsman has grounded his bat or his person beyond the popping crease, and has continued momentum towards the stumps and beyond, he will be deemed to be within his ground (even) if his bat or person subsequently loses contact with the ground," MCC Cricket Academy manager Fraser Stewart explained.

The right-hander started off cautiously against some quality bowling from Mohammad Amir before he got his eye in and reached his 30th ODI fifty. He was a bit slow but it is understandable as there were a couple of rain delays during the innings which made life tough for Rohit.