ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sania Mirza lauds Shoaib Malik's commitment

Shoaib Malik will feature in his 250th ODI for Pakistan.

What's the story?

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza praised the commitment of her spouse, Shoaib Malik, ahead of Pakistan's big match against Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy 2017. The match is of huge significance for Malik as it will be his 250th ODI for Pakistan.

“It shows his commitment to Pakistan and to cricket. I have always known him as someone with passion who loves playing and representing his country. It's a proud moment for all of us, for his mother, for his brothers and sisters and for myself too. We are very proud of him and everything he has achieved,” said Sania about this milestone in Malik's ODI career.

In case you didn't know...

Pakistan will battle it out against Sri Lanka to reserve the last semi-final spot. Malik, who debuted for Pakistan in 1999, will feature in his 250th ODI. The middle-order batsman has a strike rate of 81.80 in ODIs and has also served as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for two years.

The heart of the matter

Mirza complimented Malik for his dedication to the team and the game. She also spoke about how the two coordinate with each other regarding their travel plans in order to spend some quality time together. She further explained that her match schedules had kept her busy and any break where she can enjoy cricket was welcome.

Mirza also stated that while she was unable to follow most of the Champions Trophy action, she did manage to watch Pakistan's last match and a couple of India's matches. She also gave a very diplomatic answer when asked which team she supports by saying that she hopes the best team wins.

What's next?

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan started their journey in the Champions Trophy with a big loss. However, both the teams made a fantastic comeback in their second game and defeated India and South Africa respectively. The two teams will now have to put their best foot forward in the virtual qualifier to cement their spot in the semi-finals.

Author's take

It is always refreshing to see the spouses of the players supporting them as they acquire one milestone after another in their career. Playing 250 ODIs for their country is a big moment for any cricketer and Sania Mirza's comments will surely keep Shoaib Malik motivated as his team prepare to face Sri Lanka in a do-or-die match.