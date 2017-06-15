ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sarfraz Ahmed is like MS Dhoni, feels Misbah-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain sees shades of Dhoni's leadership in Sarfraz.

by Ram Kumar News 15 Jun 2017, 18:07 IST

Sarfraz has led an inexperienced Pakistan team to the Champions Trophy final

What’s the story?

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has likened Sarfraz Ahmed to legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Lauding the wicket-keeper batsman's captaincy in the 2017 Champions Trophy, the veteran admitted to seeing shades of Dhoni in the 30-year old from Karachi.

Speaking to a television channel after Pakistan defeated England in the first semi-final, Misbah quipped, “Every decision Sarfraz took today was spot on. One thing is very important for Sarfraz. He's like MS Dhoni. He's not temperament wise like him, he's aggressive - but he keeps his plans very simple like him.

“He sticks to the plans and the plus points. It's easy for the other players to understand.”

He added, “I can't explain my feelings, it feels so good. So proud and happy to see this Pakistan team go to the final. Happy for Sarfraz, brilliant captaincy from him. The way he took decisions (and) bowling changes, he was excellent and ahead of the game. So proud to see him as a captain and Pakistan team performing like that.”

The Background

Pakistan appeared to be down and out after suffering a 124-run hammering at the hands of India at Edgbaston. Despite facing the prospect of elimination, they lifted their game by a significant extent and racked up euphoric victories in three successive matches to book a place in the final.

The heart of the matter

During the high-pressure game against India, Sarfraz’s captaincy was put to the sword. The gloveman committed quite a few errors like opening the innings with a spinner under overcast conditions. However, he quickly learnt from his mistakes and came up with a solid show in the remaining matches.

Extra Cover: Indian fans take on trolls, back Sarfraz Ahmed

In order to procure vital breakthroughs at critical phases, Sarfraz used his fast bowlers in the middle-overs and backed their efforts by providing aggressive field placements. As a consequence, his seamers were able to restrict strong batting lineups such as South Africa, Sri Lanka and England to paltry totals.

Unlike his debut assignment against West Indies during April, the wicket-keeper captain appeared a lot more confident in his approach.

What’s next?

Pakistan have entered the final of the Champions Trophy for the first time in their history. For the summit clash, they will take on the winners of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.

Author’s Take

Considering the fact that he is relatively new to captaincy, it might seem a big leap for Sarfraz to be compared with a proven leader like Dhoni. However, if Pakistan’s performances in the last few games are any indication, he certainly appears to be headed in the right direction.