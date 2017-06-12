ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Semi-finals: Schedule, Teams, Venues, TV telecast and streaming info

Here is all the information about the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 group stages have finally come to an end and the final four of the tournament have been decided. With Pakistan defeating Sri Lanka in the final group B encounter at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, they sealed their spot in the semifinals in style.

After losing their first match to India in disappointing fashion, Sarfraz Ahmed and his boys bounced back in style to defeat the world no. 1 side South Africa and Sri Lanka, who had just come off a victory against India.

However, they will have their task cut out as they will be up against the hosts England in the first semifinals which will take place in Cardiff on June 14. England have been in spectacular form winning all three of their group stage matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia respectively.

In the other semifinal, the Men in Blue, led by Virat Kohli will take on The Tigers at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 15. India’s batsmen have been in fine touch and have scored runs with ease during the group stages. Their bowling let them down in the loss to Sri Lanka, but the bowlers and fielders bounced back in style against South Africa.

Kohli will look to lead India to their second straight Champions Trophy finals.

However, they too will have their task cut out as they come up against an inspired Bangladesh who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against New Zealand in their final group stage match.

Here is the schedule of the semifinals

Date IST Details Venue 14 June 15:00 England vs Pakistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 15 June 15:00 India vs Bangladesh Edgbaston, Birmingham 18 June 15:00 Final (TBD vs TBD) The Oval, London

TV Telecast and streaming

As has been the case throughout the tournament, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will telecast the match live on TV.

The live streaming of the match will also be available on Hotstar for those who are not able to watch it on TV.

Weather Telecast

The weather in Cardiff looks to remain the same and there should not be any rainfall to affect the first semifinal. However, some rain is expected in Birmingham during the second semifinal between India and Bangladesh.

If either of the two matches get washed out, the group leaders (England and India) would go through to the finals of the tournament.