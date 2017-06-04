India-Pakistan: Who will win - 5 predictions

Tarot card predictions will leave the Indian fans heaving a sigh of relief.

It is just not a game, it is an emotion

The most awaited clash of the season is all set to enthral millions of people all around the world as the defending champions, India take on their arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston in the Champions Trophy. Touted as the mother of all the games, the match promises to turn the day into a blockbuster Sunday for cricket lover all over the globe.

With the aid of Tarot readings, here are five predictions for the mouth-watering encounter.

Prediction #5: Is it going to be a complete match?

Interruptions are set to disrupt the game

The match will complete its allotted quota of overs. That said, there will be several intervals either due to the rain or unforced security issues as there is a Devil Card involved. The match will mainly be affected in the first half which will leave the spectators and the fans back home very disappointed.

The interruptions notwithstanding, the Wheel of Fortune Card strongly indicates that the officials will ensure that the match will be completed mainly due to the monetary gain it offers to all the partners involved.