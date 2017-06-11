Champions Trophy 2017: There is a good chance Pakistan will reach the semi-finals, says Shahid Afridi

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka square-off is a virtual quarter-final as the winner proceeds to the semi-finals.

Shahid Afridi hopes Pakistan do their basics right in their must-win game against Sri Lanka

What’s the story?

Pakistan’s former captain, Shahid Afridi believes the side have a healthy chance of making it in the final four. The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has entered the business end with its final few group games being virtual quarter-finals.

“I would say that Pakistan now has as good a chance of reaching the semi-finals as it could have hoped for at the start of the tournament. The side must now be oozing with confidence after its remarkable turnaround in the match against top-ranked South Africa as it prepares to take on Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday.” wrote the former Pakistani skipper.

“I feel Pakistan should stick to its strengths and play with the same positive approach it displayed against South Africa.” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

Pakistan beat the top-ranked South Africa by 19 runs (DLS method) in their second Champions Trophy game to stay alive in the tournament. It was the bowlers Pakistan who demolished the high-quality batting line-up of the Proteas in what was a must-win game for the ‘Green shirts’.

The heart of the matter

Post the two staggering upsets – Pakistan beating South Africa and Sri Lanka’s win over India - Group B is wide open with all the teams on two points.

Afridi is convinced that if Pakistan stick to their basics and continue in the same fashion in which they played against South Africa then there is no doubt about Pakistan confirming their semi-final berth.

Afridi feels that the square-off against Sri Lanka isn’t going to be easy for Pakistan as the young and gritty Lankan batting order along with the experience of Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga can wreck havoc on their day and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

However, he opined that if the Pakistani new-ball bowlers – Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan - provide early breakthroughs and dent the Sri Lankan batting order then it would certainly put immense pressure on the opposition.

Lastly, the former all-rounder claims the clash between the two low-ranked sides will be a thriller. He hopes Pakistan do the basics right along with executing their plans well and emerge victorious.

Extra cover: What makes Pakistan tick?

What’s next?

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka on June 12, 3:00 PM (IST) in Cardiff.

Author’s take

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have bounced back after suffering crushing defeats in each of their opening games. They have come out making a strong statement – although they are ranked low, they still possess the talent to be a champion side. Group B has reached a point filled with excitement and intense competition. All we can do is grab our seats and wait and watch which two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.