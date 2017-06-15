ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter goes on a meme spree after Virat Kohli sports hilarious expression

It was a field day for both the Indian captain and Twitter.

Just Virat Kohli things

Indian captain Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and by merely looking at him one can decipher the state of the match and the team.

Being a fiery character, Kohli is bound to ignite debates for his every movement on the field and it was no different during the ongoing semi-final clash against Bangladesh at Edgbaston.

After having picked up 2 quick wickets, Bangladesh fought back as Mushfuqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal held the fort and combined to put on a 100-run partnership.

However, Kohli introduced Kedar Jadhav as this proved to be a masterstroke as the diminutive part-time off-break bowler first castled Tamim Iqbal and then got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Rahim who was looking very comfortable against the Indian bowlers came down the track and chipped a low full toss to his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at short mid-wicket which prompted a hilarious facial expression from the Indian captain.

Twitter took note and soon it was the subject of several memes all over the social network.

When Pakistan ask for champions trophy

Indian players be like :-#INDvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/3eGoUrAQU0 — Shubham Shukla (@shubhtoshubh) June 15, 2017

When you accidently eat elaichi in biryani #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/0OJJ8TCMFS — shubham singh thakur (@asli_thakur) June 15, 2017

When you have another chance of scoring a hundred while chasing.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/RnGiHrWcuw — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) June 15, 2017

