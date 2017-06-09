ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We have to back ourselves to win against India, says Morne Morkel

The pacer talks about South Africa's chances against India on Sunday (June 11).

The South African pacer speaks ahead of the virtual quarterfinal against India

What’s the story?

Morne Morkel, who breathed fire against a spirited Pakistan team on Wednesday (June 7), says that South Africa have to display massive team effort to beat India on Sunday (June 11). The match, just like the upcoming Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash, is a virtual quarterfinal for the Champions Trophy, wherein the sides that win will go straight to the semi-final.

“It’s going to take a big team effort to knock over India. But we have to back ourselves to win. Hopefully on Sunday we can turn it up and deliver something special,” said the 32-year-old.

When asked about what his plans are for dismissing Kohli, the pacer chose to add a humurous angle to the same.

“I was hoping you guys could tell me that,” he joked.

In case you didn’t know..

South Africa will take on India in a high-intensity, David vs. David clash on Sunday. Both the teams were touted to be one of the favourites to win the tournament before it commenced, but one of them will be knocked out before even making it to the semis.

Group B results till now:



South Africa beat Sri Lanka

India beat Pakistan

Pakistan beat South Africa

Sri Lanka beat India

As you can see in the container above, all the teams have one victory and one loss under their belts for now. The two teams that manage to turn that into two victories will join England as the last four standing.

The details

Talking about his on and off appearances in the South African colours in the last few months, Morkel admitted that the period was filled with a lot of uncertainty. He further added that he now takes every game as an opportunity and tries to deliver his best.

He certainly tried to live up to those words against Pakistan, where he notched up three wickets for just 17 runs in the eight overs that he bowled.

Supporting captain AB de Villiers after his first-ball duck against Pakistan, he said that it took 200 games for someone to finally dismiss him for a golden duck. He also added that he is not worried about his skipper’s form in the slightest.

What’s next?

South Africa have a substantial chance of winning against India, considering the latter have playing combination woes that look more confusing with every passing hour. The match will be played at the The Oval, which boasts of a flat pitch, to say the least. Quinton de Kock will be an imminent threat to India’s chance of winning.

Morkel himself has an impressive bowling average of 21.00 against India and might just become the differentiating factor between the two teams on Sunday.

Author's take

With both India and South Africa boasting of big batsmen and bankable bowlers, the encounter between the two wil surely not be a damp squib. It will have some high intensity battles between these top-notch cricketers, and those managing to weather the storm will emerge victorious on the day.