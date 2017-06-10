ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We have looked at the last game and decided where we can make a bit of change, says Virat Kohli

In all likelihood, off-spinner R Ashwin could get an eye in the playing XI to face the Proteas.

Kohli hints at a possible change in the playing XI for South Africa game

What’s the story?

Ahead of India’s virtual quarter-finals against South Africa at the Oval on June 11, skipper Virat Kohli faced the media and spoke on a lot of things including the team combination for the must-win game.

Kohli conceded that the team management has discussed the areas that could be changed and gave a hint that everything is possible but nothing will be revealed a day before the match.

“There are all kind of possibilities going into this match. We have definitely looked at the last game and decided where we can make a bit of change. We have already discussed those things. I am not going to reveal anything now, but everything is possible,” Kohli said.

In case you didn’t know...

In spite of the presence of a lot of left-handers in the opposition’s batting order, the Indian team management decided to leave out off-spinner R Ashwin when they took on their South Asian rivals. The Lankan batsmen went after the only spinner in the Indian line-up, Ravindra Jadeja and the left-arm spinner couldn’t complete his complete his quota of 10 overs as he went for 52 runs in his 6 overs without any success, something that was unlike Jadeja.

Details

After the loss to Sri Lanka, a lot of discussions have been going on over the team combination for the must-win game against South Africa. A lot of eyes will be R Ashwin as the Proteas have three lefties in the top-6 and the Tamil Nadu spinner has a good record against their skipper AB de Villiers.

One more name that could feature in the Indian playing XI against South Africa will be fast bowler Mohammad Shami. The Bengal pacer, who has a terrific record in this format, could find a place in the playing XI ahead of Umesh Yadav, who looked off-colour against Sri Lanka.

What’s next?

Going into their last group game against South Africa, Virat Kohli’s men need a win to stay in the tournament. A win will make them finish at the top of the group while a washout or a tie will take them through to the semis as the second best team in the group depending on the result of the last Group B game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. If they lose to South Africa, they can take a flight back home.

Author’s Take

It is certain that the Indian team will make at least one change in the playing XI against South Africa. In all likelihood, off-spinner R Ashwin could get a place in the playing XI to face the Proteas.