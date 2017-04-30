ICC Champions Trophy: 5 memorable moments from India’s Road to the Final that don't fade away

Defending champions India started their Champions Trophy group stage encounter in style by thrashing Pakistan by 124 runs. A surprise loss to Sri Lanka in their second game made things interesting as the tie vs South Africa became a do-or-die situation for both teams.

The Proteas, however, were humbled and Bangladesh suffered the same fate in the semi-final. Apart from the blip against Sri Lanka, the Indian team has delivered with both the ball and the bat to reach the final.

Here are 5 memorable moments from India’s journey to the finals that don't fade away, quite like the Axe Signature range of body perfumes.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s partnership

The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most prolific stands in ODIs for India. The duo was largely instrumental in India’s Champions Trophy win in 2013, and in the 2017 edition, they continued from where they had left off.

Against Pakistan in the opening game, the duo stitched together 136 runs for the first wicket, building a solid foundation for a mighty score.Despite losing to Sri Lanka, the duo didn’t lose their touch as it amassed 138 runs.

Although Rohit Sharma fell early against South Africa, he picked up the pace in the semifinal against Bangladesh, where he, along with Dhawan, scored 87 before India lost the latter. Throughout India’s journey to the finals, the two have given good starts to India. Perhaps, the best is just yet to come.