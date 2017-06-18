ICC Champions Trophy: 5 players with most appearances in the history of the tournament

Some of the greatest names in world cricket make an appearance.

by Shweta Haranhalli Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 10:23 IST

Shoaib Mallik in action for Pakistan

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at England is on the final leg of the tournament as defending champions India will be up against their arch rivals Pakistan in the summit clash for the coveted trophy.

With millions of emotions and a golden opportunity to be termed as the champions of this iconic tournament at stake, the match is undoubtedly a clash that will have many implications beyond the cricket field.

The prestigious tournament has produced many inspiring tales of success in the past, and this edition was no different as one of the most improved teams in the international circuit, Bangladesh scripted their way into the final four stage of the competition.

The eight edition of the contest has been a perfect example of the marvel of cricket played on the international circuit and exemplified by fiercely contested battles between players of the modern era. Ever since its inception in the year 1998, the tournament has witnessed some of the greats of the sport featuring on a number of occasions to battle it out for their side.

Take a look at the five players who made the most appearances in the Champions Trophy.

#5 Shoaib Malik

The right-handed batsman has been one of the most dependable middle order batsman for the Pakistan unit. With years of international experience and uncanny style of play, Malik has time and again bailed his side out of pressure situations.

The 35-year-old has been part of the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy since the year 2002 till date. Although he has not been able to perform to his fullest in the competition – scoring 368 runs in the 19 matches he’s played so far with an average of 25. His most memorable knock came in 2009 when a match-winning hundred helped Pakistan defeat India in Centurion.

The eighth edition of the tournament has not been a fruitful one for Mallik as he has struggled with the bat and managed to register just 42 runs in the three innings.