ICC Champions Trophy: 5 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin should play against South Africa

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 17:24 IST

When India clobbered Pakistan to clinch a 124-run victory over their arch-rivals in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy, almost every strategy adopted by captain Virat Kohli worked seamlessly. He played three fast bowlers and one extra batsman. The team management even decided to drop their premium off-spinner.

Cut to four days later: India played the same XI against a wobbly-looking Sri Lankan side. What transpired after was a sheer belting of the Indian bowlers by the Sri Lankan batsmen, all of whom seemed to be possessed by a lingering spirit of Sanath Jayasuriya’s fiery 122 on the same ground almost eleven years back.

Every Indian tactic misfired, every strategy was cut off at its root. The three fast bowlers couldn’t bowl yorkers, the extra batsman was wasted and the seasonal off-spinner was missed.

Such is the game of cricket, things that seem gold for one match can be tarnished within seconds in the next.

Now, as India face a knock-out encounter against South Africa on Sunday (June 11), they have to play (and choose) their cards with extreme caution. Ravi Ashwin can be an ace in Kohli’s hands right now, and you would hope the Indian captain does not choose to fold.

Here are five reasons why Ashwin should be included in the playing XI for this tacit quarter-final:

#1 Perfectly suited to take wind out of South African sails

South Africa’s biggest strength is their strong, long and internally contrasting batting line up. They have unique batsmen, each of whom requires a different set of skills to overpower. With Ashwin, India will gain a spinning option: an option that, with a little help from the pitch, can take the ball away from the left-hander.

South Africa has six left-handed batsmen.

That makes for more than half of the team. They include Quinton de Kock, who’s being touted to be the biggest threat to India’s chances as well as JP Duminy and David Miller, who will be crucial to the finishing punch packed in their effort with the willow.

This was a trick that India missed against Sri Lanka, where Ravindra Jadeja’s left-arm spin proved to be conducive to reinforcing the confidence of the southpaws of the team. And mind you, just like South Africa, they have quite a few of them on their side.