ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things to look forward to from the India-South Africa game

Can India remain in the competition with a win on Sunday?

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 18:00 IST

India and South Africa face off in what is being called a virtual quarterfinal at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday at The Oval. Both teams ar coming into the game on the back of losses to Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively and only one out of the two can make it through to the semifinals.

Here are five things to look forward to from the game:

5. Will AB de Villiers return to his run-scoring ways?

Will de Villiers come good in this game?

In an event like the Champions Trophy, the spectators hope for some of the marquee stars to rise to the occasion and deliver. One player has not been able to do that. South Africa's ODI captain AB de Villiers has endured a quiet Champions Trophy so far, having made 4 and 0 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively.

On Sunday, in a game that will decide if South Africa reach the semifinals or not, the 33-year-old will need to stand up and deliver against a team he likes playing against.

de Villiers averages 53.29 against the Men In Blue and has made 6 hundreds against them, more than any nation in world cricket.

We have seen Krunal Pandya taste a good amount of success against him in the IPL. Will Kohli on Sunday bring either of Ravindra Jadeja or Yuvraj Singh to dislodge him early? Time will tell.