ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ranking current Indian batsmen by their stats in ICC events (ODIs)

Aryan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 04 Nov 2018, 14:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"The World Cup is a very important way to measure the good players and the great ones. It is a test of a great player."- Pele

When the stakes are high, the pressure is overwhelming, when it matters the most, there are only a few players who put their hands up and perform on the grandest stage of them all and these are the innings which are captured in our memory and hearts forever.

Sachin's 98 against Pakistan, Ponting's 140* against India in the WC finals, Gilchrist's 149 in the 2007 WC finals, Yuvraj's 57 in Quarterfinal in 2011 WC, Gambhir's 97 and Dhoni's 91* in the finals of 2011 WC, Watson's 136* against England in the 2009 Champions trophy and more recent example of Fakhar Zaman's 114 in 2017 Champions Trophy Final are some of the finest individual performances with the bat in the ICC events.

Dealing with the pressure and expectations is sometimes a greater challenge than what the 22-yard offer. A few have triumphantly done it, and fewer have kept at it.

With less than eight months to go for the biggest cricketing event in the world- the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, let us see who has the best record in ICC ODI events among the current Indian batsmen.

Note: Players who have played less than five innings in ICC events(ODIs) miss out from this list.

Matches: 18 | Innings: 9 | Runs: 152 | Average: 30.4 |

Strike Rate: 109.4 |Highest: 47* |50s: 0 |100s: 0 |

Ravindra Jadeja, the Saurashtra all-rounder starts this list off. Jadeja, who is known more for his bowling than for his batting, has been performing well with the bat in the last couple of months.

In 2018, the left-handed batsman has accumulated 287 runs in nine international innings (all formats) at an average of 48. Moreover, the all-rounder caries a decent overall ODI record where he averages 31 at a respectable strike rate of 86.

Jadeja has a decent record when it comes to ICC ODI events. He averages 30.4 with the bat. But more importantly, he has a strike rate of 110 which is of significant value for the number at which he bats.

Jadeja, who will most probably bat at number 7 throughout the tournament, will be a part of the 'finishing crew' alongside Jadav and Dhoni and would try to help India in getting a lot of runs in the death overs to boost the teams total or to finish off run chases.

1 / 5 NEXT