ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: All you need to know

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. This year’s event will be the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup, which began in 1975. The tournament will kick off with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India had co-hosted the 2011 World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, the 2023 edition is being hosted entirely by India. Ten teams will be taking part in the tournament and a total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues.

The two semi-finals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India, defending champions England and Australia are being touted among the favorites to lift the trophy this time.

Below is a detailed guide on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Which 10 teams are taking part in the 2023 World Cup?

India, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands.

What is the format of the tournament?

In the league stage, each team will face the other nine sides once in a round-robin format. After all the teams have played nine matches each, the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

Which are the venues for the World Cup 2023?

The 10 venues for World Cup 2023 are Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium (Dharamsala), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), MCA International Stadium (Pune), and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad).

Full squad list of all 10 teams

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Who are the commentators for World Cup 2023?

Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn, Shane Bond, Shaun Pollock, Kevin Pietersen, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Harsha Bhogle, Mark Nicholas, Ian Bishop, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Deep Dasgupta, Simon Doull, Nasser Hussain, Ramiz Raja, Michael Atherton, Dirk Nannes, Lisa Sthalekar, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Kaif, Anjum Chopra and Mithali Raj will be doing English commentary.

Click here to check the full list of commentators across languages.

What is the prize money for ICC World Cup 2023?

The winner of the ICC 2023 World Cup will get US$4 million. The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get $800,000. The winners of each match in the group stage will get US$40,000. The six teams that fail to qualify for the semi-finals will receive US$100,000. The total prize pot for the tournament is US$10 million.

List of umpires and match referees for the tournament

The ICC has named 20 match officials for the league stage of the World Cup. The officials for the semi-finals and final will be named later. Out of the 20 officials, 16 are umpires and four match referees.

Umpires: Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Paul Wilson (Australia), Alex Wharf (England), Chris Brown (New Zealand).

Match Referees: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Javagal Srinath (India).

Who are the mascots for the tournament?

'Blaze' and 'Tonk' are the two mascots for the World Cup. As per an official ICC release, 'Blaze' is a female mascot, bowling at a rapid pace, leaving batters in sheer awe, while 'Tonk' is a male mascot, with icy-cool composure, making him a batting champion.

What is the anthem of 2023 Cricket World Cup?

The official anthem of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is titled "Dil Jashn Bole" - a song composed by Pritam. The anthem song features actor Ranveer Singh and choreographer Dhanashree Verma among others.

Live telecast and live streaming details in India

The live telecast of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India will be available on Star Sports network channels.

Fans can watch live streaming on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. In some great news, all matches of the tournament will be live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

World Cup 2023 Trivia

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the only two members of the 2023 Indian World Cup squad who were part of the side that won the World Cup in 2011 in India.

West Indies will not be featuring in the Men’s ODI World Cup for the first time as they failed to qualify for the tournament.

Full schedule of World Cup 2023 with IST timings

Match 1: October 5 - England vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 3: October 7 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 AM IST

Match 4: October 7 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 6: October 9 - New Zealand vs Netherlands, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM

Match 7: October 10 - England vs Bangladesh, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 AM IST

Match 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 10: October 12 - Australia vs South Africa, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM

Match 11: October 13 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM

Match 13: October 15 - England vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 14: October 16 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM IST

Match 15: October 17 - South Africa vs Netherlands, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 2:00 PM IST

Match 16: October 18 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2:00 PM IST

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

Match 19: October 21 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 10:30 AM IST

Match 20: October 21 - England vs South Africa, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 2:00 PM IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 23: October 24 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 24: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 25: October 26 - England vs Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 27: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 AM IST

Match 28: October 28 - Netherlands vs Bangladesh, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM IST

Match 30: October 30 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Match 32: November 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 34: November 3 - Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 10:30 AM IST

Match 36: November 4 - England vs Australia, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM IST

Match 38: November 6 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 39: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 40: November 8 - England vs Netherlands, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 41: November 9 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

Match 42: November 10 - South Africa vs Afghanistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 43: November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10:30 AM IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

1st semi-final: November 15 - (1st vs 4th), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

2nd semi-final: November 16 - (2nd v 3rd), Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Final: November 19 - (winner of SF1 vs winner of SF 2) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST