ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Nepal vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

PNG will square off against Nepal in the 68th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this potentially exciting contest.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, have had a disastrous campaign thus far in the tournament. Having lost all 13 of their matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) inflicted a seven-wicket defeat on PNG in their previous match on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first, PNG scored 176 for eight on the back of skipper Vala’s 46. Charles Amini and Simon Atai made handy contributions in the 20s. Thereafter, the UAE, led by Ahmed Raza, chased down the target with 5.3 overs left. Asif Khan made an unbeaten 102-ball 81.

Nepal, led by Gyanendra Malla, aren’t in the best of positions either. They are placed sixth in the table with eight points from as many games and a net run rate of 0.460. In their previous game back in September 2021, Nepal defeated Oman by seven wickets.

After opting to bowl first, Nepal bowled Oman out for 121 in 37.1 overs. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood scored 41 runs off 66 balls with two fours and a six. Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up four wickets apiece. Nepal chased down the target riding on Malla’s unbeaten 46-ball 52.

Nepal vs PNG Match Details

Match: Nepal vs PNG, Match 68, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 16, 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Nepal vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah has been an excellent one for batting. The spinners may come into play as the match progresses. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Nepal vs PNG Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be warm and the players need to stay hydrated. The temperature will be around the 35-degree Celsius mark. The humidity may not be on the higher side.

Nepal vs PNG Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla (c), Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

PNG

Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Dogodo Bau (wk), Riley Hekure, Simon Atai, Kabua Morea

Nepal vs PNG Match Prediction

PNG have looked absolutely clueless in the tournament so far and have failed to notch a single win. Nepal, on the contrary, have some momentum and are thus firm favorites to win their next match.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs PNG live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

