CWC 2019: A combined playing XI comprising the Ashes rivals

Australia and England have a historic rivalry in world cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just around the corner. As of this writing, all teams have arrived in England and started their warm-up matches. The showpiece event promises spectacular cricketing action in the days to come.

All the teams have equal motivation to win so the tournament is going to be filled with close competitions and fierce faceoffs. Speaking about close contests and fierce rivalries, no others can match that of Australia and England. The Ashes series featuring them are spellbinders.

Australia enters this World Cup as the most successful side in the event's history, whereas England has never lifted the coveted trophy. Many cricket lovers would be eager to see this monumental clash in the 2019 World Cup.

Recently, both played their first World Cup warm-up game against each other. Australia won the match after a formidable effort. We have to wait till June 25th to see the fate of their main encounter. This article puts together a team containing the combustible elements from cricket's oldest rivals.

Openers: Jonny Bairstow and David Warner

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (Image Courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Top order batting is a must for any World Cup-winning side. Australia has Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, and David Warner who possess the experience. Meanwhile, England has Jonny Bairstow who had been a revelation in the recent past.

The English side also depends on Jason Roy and James Vince for the top order role. So there are quite some options to choose from for the role of opening batsmen. The best opening pair for this combined XI would be Warner and Bairstow.

Both of them are explosive openers and the right-hand, left-hand combination is something that bowlers couldn't decode easily. Plus, they have the experience of playing together for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their record-breaking 185 run partnership is a testament to their partnership.

