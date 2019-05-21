ICC World Cup 2019: The youngest player in each team

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 311 // 21 May 2019, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled to be played in England and Wales from 30th May to 14th July. Ten International teams will be participating in the action-packed tournament with hopes of lifting the coveted trophy.

Undoubtedly, all of the teams have to give their best as there could only be one ultimate winner. Having a strong squad with several talented players is a must for success at the World Cup.

The participating teams were asked to submit their respective World Cup squads by 23 April 2019. New Zealand were the first to announce their 15-man squad. All the remaining sides announced their World Cup squads shortly thereafter.

Each team look well-balanced with a blend of youngsters and senior players and the 2019 World Cup is expected to be a keenly contested tournament. This article explores the youngest player in each of the ten World Cup squads.

#10 Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

DOB - 31/10/1992

Age - 26

Ish Sodhi

New Zealand couldn't quite achieve World Cup success over the years in spite of being a standout amongst the best cricketing countries. They went so close to winning their first title in 2015 but ultimately slipped against Australia in the final.

Nevertheless, the dark horses are back once again with a very balanced squad and fresh motivation. Almost all their departments look good on paper. Ish Sodhi from their spin department is the most youthful Kiwi player to play at the 2019 World Cup.

The leg spinner has so far picked up 39 wickets in 30 ODI matches. In spite of the fact that he is the youngest in the New Zealand squad, Sodhi remains the most matured among the most youthful players of other squads. He is also a key player for New Zealand.

1 / 6 NEXT