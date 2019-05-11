×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC CWC 2019, Warm-ups: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, and fixtures.

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
121   //    11 May 2019, 14:08 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off on 5th May
ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off on 30th May

It's time for some elite cricket feast and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is all set to enthrall the cricket fans between May 30, 2019, and July 14, 2019. But before the real adventure, the teams will go head to head in all important warm-ups between May 24, 2019, and May 28, 2019.

The tournament is scheduled to be played across eleven England venues; County Ground (Bristol), Sophia Gardens (Cardiff), Riverside Ground (Chester-le-Street), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Headingley (Leeds), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), The Oval (London), The Cooper Associates County Ground (Taunton), Trent Bridge (Nottingham), and The Rose Bowl (Southampton). But the Warm-ups will be played at Bristol, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Southampton and the Oval.

ICC CWC19 Warm-ups Schedule

As per schedule, all ten teams will play two warm-up games and will commence with South Africa taking on Sri Lanka on May 24 at the Cardiff. While Afghanistan will go head to head with Pakistan at the Bristol.

Then on May 25, Indian Team will go up against the New Zealand side at the Oval, while hosts England will face Australia at the Southampton.

May 26 clash will witness South Africa facing an intense West Indian challenge at Bristol, followed by the Asian clash between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Cardiff.

On May 27, the Afghanistan side will face Morgan's army (England) at The Oval, while the Sri Lankans are scheduled to play Australia in Southampton.

Finally, on May 28, the West Indies will play New Zealand in Bristol, and the Asian neighbours India and Bangladesh will share the ground for the final warm-up fixture at the Cardiff.

More details on CWC fixtures can be found here.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-ups Broadcast and Live Streaming

The International Cricket Council recently revealed the complete list of broadcasters on its website with the 21st century Fox bagging the syndication and distribution rights for the ICC's pinnacle event. Fox group owns two most viewed sports broadcasting network chains in Star TV and Fox International.

Advertisement

As per the official release on ICC website, Star Sports network will telecast ICC CWC 2019 Warm-ups in India and other Sub Continent Countries. While Fox Sports reserves the telecast rights for Australia. The streaming lovers can catch the exclusive action on their respective OTT platforms Hotstar and Foxtel.

Let's have a look on the full broadcast list for the other regions of the world.

Full Member Nations

Afghanistan - Moby TV & Hotstar

Australia - Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Live Stream, SEN Radio & Macquarie Sports Radio

Bangladesh - BTV, GTV, Maasranga, Rabbitholebd & Bangladesh Betar (Radio)

England - Sky Sports, SkyGo, NowTV & BBC Radio

India - Star Sports Network, Doordarshan, Hotstar & All India Radio

Ireland - Sky Sports, NowTV & BBC Radio

New Zealand - Sky Sports Nz & SkyGo Fan Pass

Pakistan - Ten Cricket, PTV Sports & SonyLiv

South Africa - Super Sports & SuperSport App

Sri Lanka - Ten Sports, SLRC Channel Eye & Hotstar

West Indies/Caribbean Islands - ESPN & ESPN Play

Zimbabwe - SuperSports & SuperSport App

Other Nations/Regions

Asia Central Region - Hotstar Website & App

Canada - ATN Cricket Plus

Europe - Hotstar Website & App

Hong Kong - Star Cricket & Now TV

Malaysia - Fox International & Astro Go

The Middle East - OSN CricHD, Eleven Sports & Wavo Stream

North Africa - OSN

North America - ESPN

Oceania - Digicel & Digicel Play

Scotland - Sky Sports, SkyGo & Now TV

Singapore - Star Cricket, Star Hub Go & Singtel

South American Counties - ESPN Website, ESPN Brazil (Stream) & ESPN Play South

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sports

United Arab Emirates - OSN & Wavo

United States of America - Willow TV

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule
Advertisement
England vs Pakistan 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
England Women tour of India 2019: Squads, When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Top 3 wicket-keepers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three Indians from the current squad who might playing their last tournament
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Gooch outsmarts Indians in the World Cup 1987 semi-final
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 4 Reasons why this World Cup will be the most high-scoring to date
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: ICC announces its "Unlucky" World Cup XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 tournament debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Team India's best possible 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us