ICC CWC 2019, Warm-ups: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, and fixtures.

ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off on 30th May

It's time for some elite cricket feast and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is all set to enthrall the cricket fans between May 30, 2019, and July 14, 2019. But before the real adventure, the teams will go head to head in all important warm-ups between May 24, 2019, and May 28, 2019.

The tournament is scheduled to be played across eleven England venues; County Ground (Bristol), Sophia Gardens (Cardiff), Riverside Ground (Chester-le-Street), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Headingley (Leeds), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), The Oval (London), The Cooper Associates County Ground (Taunton), Trent Bridge (Nottingham), and The Rose Bowl (Southampton). But the Warm-ups will be played at Bristol, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Southampton and the Oval.

ICC CWC19 Warm-ups Schedule

As per schedule, all ten teams will play two warm-up games and will commence with South Africa taking on Sri Lanka on May 24 at the Cardiff. While Afghanistan will go head to head with Pakistan at the Bristol.

Then on May 25, Indian Team will go up against the New Zealand side at the Oval, while hosts England will face Australia at the Southampton.

May 26 clash will witness South Africa facing an intense West Indian challenge at Bristol, followed by the Asian clash between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Cardiff.

On May 27, the Afghanistan side will face Morgan's army (England) at The Oval, while the Sri Lankans are scheduled to play Australia in Southampton.

Finally, on May 28, the West Indies will play New Zealand in Bristol, and the Asian neighbours India and Bangladesh will share the ground for the final warm-up fixture at the Cardiff.

More details on CWC fixtures can be found here.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-ups Broadcast and Live Streaming

The International Cricket Council recently revealed the complete list of broadcasters on its website with the 21st century Fox bagging the syndication and distribution rights for the ICC's pinnacle event. Fox group owns two most viewed sports broadcasting network chains in Star TV and Fox International.

As per the official release on ICC website, Star Sports network will telecast ICC CWC 2019 Warm-ups in India and other Sub Continent Countries. While Fox Sports reserves the telecast rights for Australia. The streaming lovers can catch the exclusive action on their respective OTT platforms Hotstar and Foxtel.

Let's have a look on the full broadcast list for the other regions of the world.

Full Member Nations

Afghanistan - Moby TV & Hotstar

Australia - Fox Sports, Channel 9, Kayo Live Stream, SEN Radio & Macquarie Sports Radio

Bangladesh - BTV, GTV, Maasranga, Rabbitholebd & Bangladesh Betar (Radio)

England - Sky Sports, SkyGo, NowTV & BBC Radio

India - Star Sports Network, Doordarshan, Hotstar & All India Radio

Ireland - Sky Sports, NowTV & BBC Radio

New Zealand - Sky Sports Nz & SkyGo Fan Pass

Pakistan - Ten Cricket, PTV Sports & SonyLiv

South Africa - Super Sports & SuperSport App

Sri Lanka - Ten Sports, SLRC Channel Eye & Hotstar

West Indies/Caribbean Islands - ESPN & ESPN Play

Zimbabwe - SuperSports & SuperSport App

Other Nations/Regions

Asia Central Region - Hotstar Website & App

Canada - ATN Cricket Plus

Europe - Hotstar Website & App

Hong Kong - Star Cricket & Now TV

Malaysia - Fox International & Astro Go

The Middle East - OSN CricHD, Eleven Sports & Wavo Stream

North Africa - OSN

North America - ESPN

Oceania - Digicel & Digicel Play

Scotland - Sky Sports, SkyGo & Now TV

Singapore - Star Cricket, Star Hub Go & Singtel

South American Counties - ESPN Website, ESPN Brazil (Stream) & ESPN Play South

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sports

United Arab Emirates - OSN & Wavo

United States of America - Willow TV