ICC CWC League 2 2023-27: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The new cycle of the ICC CWC League 2 is scheduled to start with a Tri-Series between Nepal, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The series will start on Thursday, February 15 with a match between Nepal and Namibia. A total of six matches are scheduled to be played in the CWC series at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

The tournament will serve as the gateway to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2027 scheduled to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. All the six matches will have a One Day International (ODI) status.

Nepal recently featured in a three-match ODI series against Canada and clinched the series by a 3-0 margin. Namibia last played an ODI game against Canada in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023. The Netherlands’ last ODI game was against India in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Netherlands, Nepal, and Namibia are currently in 14th, 15th, and 16th positions in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, respectively.

The three teams will play a T20I Tri-Series after the completion of the ODI series. The T20I series will start on Tuesday, February 27. A total of seven matches, including a final will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

ICC CWC League 2 2023-27: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 15

Match 1: Nepal vs Namibia - 09:00 AM

Saturday, February 17

Match 2: Netherlands vs Nepal - 09:00 AM

Monday, February 19

Match 3: Namibia vs Netherlands - 09:00 AM

Wednesday, February 21

Match 4: Nepal vs Namibia - 09:00 AM

Friday, February 23

Match 5: Netherlands vs Namibia - 09:00 AM

Sunday, February 25

Match 6: Netherlands vs Nepal - 09:00 AM

ICC CWC League 2 2023-27: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

ICC CWC League 2 2023-27: Full Squads

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Rijan Dhakal, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pawan Sarraf, Arjun Saud, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Surya Tamang

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Jack Brassell, Niko Davin, Shaun Fouché, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze, Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Olivier Elenbaas, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein, Bas de Leede, Micheal Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App