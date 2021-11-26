ICC Men's CWC League 2: Oman vs Namibia - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Oman will take on Namibia in the ICC CWC League 2, at the Imperial Wanderers Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 26.

After a rather disappointing finish to their ICC T20 World Cup Campaign, Oman will be looking to produce some good performances on this tour. Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas have been phenomenal with the bat in hand for Oman in recent times. Meanwhile Zeeshan Maqsood has been consistent with both bat and ball.

The batters, in general, will need to apply themselves and respect the conditions by choosing their shots wisely on what could initially be a challenging surface.

Meanwhile, the impressive seam bowling duo of Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan will be looking to exploit the South African conditions to their benefit. At the same time, the spinners will be required to keep the run-rate in check, while pacers wreck havoc upfront.

The Namibian side, on the other hand, did their own expectations no harm in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup. Ruben Trumpelmann was one of the finds of the tournament for Namibia, as he was superb with the new ball in hand.

Oman are the better side on paper, but Namibia are extremely confident and that makes the latter hard to beat. Oman need to be switched on in the field and avoid misfields at all costs. Meanwhile, the Namibian batters will need to score at a brisk rate and protect their wickets while doing so.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Oman vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2.

Date: 26th November 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Report

Intermittently overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of the matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius. No rain-interruptions are expected throughout the day.

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

The surface at the Imperial Wanderers Cricket Stadium is a balanced one and is expected to offer equal assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers.

The quicker bowlers will have a huge role to play in the initial part of the innings while the batters need to see out the new-ball before trying to accelerate. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali/Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael Van Lingen, JJ Smit (C), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Karl Birkenstock/Ben Shikongo, Jan Frylinck, Helao Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

Oman are a more balanced side compared to Namibia, but recent form is on the latter’s side. The conditions at the Imperial Wanderers suit Namibia more than Oman and they are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Namibia are expected to win this match

Oman vs Namibia TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

